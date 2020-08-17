This is not good for Joe Biden.

Or Kamala Harris.

Or Democrats in general.

But it’s great for America.

Watch:

Former anti-Trump host will vote for Trump. Nice job, Democrats.

And yeah, he’s definitely onto China.

If you’re not a Liberal in your 20s, you have no heart.

If you’re not a Conservative in your 40s, you have no brain.

Or something like that.

Definitely worth a listen.

Reality wakes people up when they’re willing to actually pay attention to it.

That’s all being ‘red-pilled’ really is … being realistic.

 

I’m not an idiot anymore.

Heh.

Love this.

***

