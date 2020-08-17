So when do they get around to investigating Adam Schiff?

Asking for a friend.

This is just infuriating:

Reminder that this is what @RepAdamSchiff wrote in his Jan. 29, 2018 memo defending the FBI and Chris Steele. pic.twitter.com/tYpyXlStxY — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 16, 2020

The FBI knew it was garbage.

Schiff had to know it was garbage.

And yet he doubled down.

There is the possibility Schiff honestly thinks what Obama and Brennan did was totally legit. This is reason 628 why no democrats should be in a position of power — JC (@jcdav) August 16, 2020

Or he didn’t think things would go the way they did and he’d get away with being a lying, conniving, corrupt POS.

Just spitballin’.

Schiff seems to be able to say anything without consequence – so what’s the point? — John Wick (Blue _/) (@TrumpSelfFunds) August 16, 2020

Fair point. Except Durham has had one guilty plea already in his probe into the investigation so maybe there’s hope?

Schiff = stooge — W G (@WG419) August 16, 2020

Fact.

Apologies to any stooges this offends.

Once they have intel on known perjury in front of congress. They go down — wistah (@MackintireTom) August 16, 2020

We’ll see.

Disgusting Adam was certain they would never get caught. Thank you AG Barr! — texdanr (@texdanr) August 16, 2020

That did not age well. — Wood Alberts (@WAlberts3) August 16, 2020

These sorts of things never really do.

Gold! Where is pencil head these days anyway? Oh wait, manufacturing another impeachment, no doubt. — DRJOE (@nyclatinhunk) August 16, 2020

Right now he's busy with the new Post Office Hoax.🤪 — Carol in Florida (@CarolinFlorida) August 17, 2020

Oooh, that’s right.

The Post Office.

What a silly, ridiculous time to be alive.

***

