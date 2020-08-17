You’d think the way Democrats pushed the idea of Joe Biden picking a woman of color for his vice president that it would show up as a positive in the polls. But it appears even now, that’s not true as Trump continues to build momentum.

Sure, he’s ‘behind’ in this poll but there’s a bigger story here:

#NEW @CNN National Poll Biden/Harris 50% (+4)

Trump/Pence 46% That’s a 10 point shift towards Trump In a month — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) August 17, 2020

Ten points.

One month.

And we’re getting closer to the election which is not good for Democrats.

Oh, did we mention it’s a CNN poll? HA HA HA HA HA HA

If that many people switched to Trump based on his behavior in the past month, we might as well give up now. Not accurate. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 17, 2020

Yeah, give up now.

Do us all a favor.

Democrats have nothing to offer Americans. Absolutely nothing. — Human Being (@dlh8) August 17, 2020

Trump can still win people need to understand this right now — The best (@lamarmvp_08) August 17, 2020

OH NO!

We understand this poll means the reality is Trump is probably up 20. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) August 17, 2020

Yuuuuuuuup.

WTF? At a time when he's threatening the USPS, Social Security, health insurance, the Constitutution, lives? What is going on? — JJ (@POSSIBILIAN1) August 17, 2020

WHA?

Could it be that Democrats have offered NOTHING in the last four years? That their entire agenda and platform is built around ‘oRaNgE mAn Bad’?

Adjust that figure by 10-15% towards Trump for a reality check. — Paul Mountenay (@pmountenay) August 17, 2020

Indeed.

I'm sure the Democratic Convention will change that right around. Checks speakers and platform. Never mind. — 🌹WorkersUnited🌹 (@WorkersUnited2) August 17, 2020

This means what I think it means: Biden screwed up his VP pick and pissed off a lot of progressives. Repeating 2016 is unacceptable. — Mike C. (@skidawgkc22) August 17, 2020

Too bad, so sad.

***

