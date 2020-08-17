You’d think the way Democrats pushed the idea of Joe Biden picking a woman of color for his vice president that it would show up as a positive in the polls. But it appears even now, that’s not true as Trump continues to build momentum.

Sure, he’s ‘behind’ in this poll but there’s a bigger story here:

Ten points.

One month.

And we’re getting closer to the election which is not good for Democrats.

Oh, did we mention it’s a CNN poll? HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah, give up now.

Do us all a favor.

OH NO!

Yuuuuuuuup.

WHA?

Could it be that Democrats have offered NOTHING in the last four years? That their entire agenda and platform is built around ‘oRaNgE mAn Bad’?

Indeed.

Too bad, so sad.

***

