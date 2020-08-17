Never fear, the Democratic socialist darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is here!

And she has a plan to save the United States Post Office.

Watch.

Try not to laugh too much.

In a bid to revitalize the USPS, @aoc proposes a “national progressive penpal program” to boost stamp sales. pic.twitter.com/UzTNdz2Moq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 17, 2020

A national progressive penpal program!

YAY!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

“… give them spoons, not shovels." https://t.co/PX6KRGm04I — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 17, 2020

You can only dig so fast with a spoon.

Heh.

If you have to "invent" mail in order to prop up an outdated and failing government agency, maybe you've just answered your own question? — BearsBasketballMom (@BearsBasketbal1) August 17, 2020

As if her legion of fawning fumbling followers even know how to write a letter, let alone read one… and gawd forbid it's cursive written. — Maggie (@drillanwr) August 17, 2020

We’d be shocked if her followers could write in or read cursive.

Wouldn't they have to learn how to write, first? — Jeffrey "Look, Fat" Voth (@Acuda4me) August 17, 2020

People are looting luxury stores looking for bread and you want them to spend money on stamps? — Donald (@cpm_rulz) August 17, 2020

The things they will dream up to tell us what to do. How about just raise the prices up to where things cost in this century? — Conservative Outlook (@ConsrtveOutlook) August 17, 2020

Save the post office, give them more unprofitable work! Yay! — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) August 17, 2020

But it could be.

***

