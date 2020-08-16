President Trump’s youngest brother, Robert Trump, has passed away at the age of 71, and currently, Twitter is being flooded with condolences and prayers for the president and his family during this sad time, from both the Left and the Right. It’s truly a glorious thing to behold …

Ok, you knew we were full of it when we said the Left was sending condolences and prayers for Trump and his family, right?

Quite the opposite.

Of course.

After the news broke of Robert Trump’s passing, #wrongTrump began to trend. Yeah, we’d be more surprised if a gross hashtag hadn’t popped up:

You all are familiar with ‘Bishop’ Talbert Swan, yes? We’ve written about him before when he’s tweeted other horrible and disgusting things. The so-called pastor couldn’t wait to wish death on the president after he lost his youngest brother.

Also, this putz:

Think we could raise money for Trump to take a vacation based on David being disgusting? Like the time he tried to get Target Tori fired for not selling him a toothbrush for a penny and she ended up in Hawaii? Good times.

Yeah, the tag is filled with all sorts of winners:

Ooh. Edgy.

No, he’s not playing dumb. He is.

You just know this Joe guy writes greeting cards for Hallmark.

There are SOOOO many more but to be honest, these folks aren’t the most creative lot and they all basically say the same thing …

And ain’t none of it good.

When they show you who they really are, believe them.

***

