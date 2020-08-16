President Trump’s youngest brother, Robert Trump, has passed away at the age of 71, and currently, Twitter is being flooded with condolences and prayers for the president and his family during this sad time, from both the Left and the Right. It’s truly a glorious thing to behold …

Ok, you knew we were full of it when we said the Left was sending condolences and prayers for Trump and his family, right?

Quite the opposite.

Of course.

After the news broke of Robert Trump’s passing, #wrongTrump began to trend. Yeah, we’d be more surprised if a gross hashtag hadn’t popped up:

Dear Grim Reaper, You took the #wrongtrump. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 16, 2020

You all are familiar with ‘Bishop’ Talbert Swan, yes? We’ve written about him before when he’s tweeted other horrible and disgusting things. The so-called pastor couldn’t wait to wish death on the president after he lost his youngest brother.

Also, this putz:

What did he promise the devil for the Grim Reaper to take the #wrongtrump ??? pic.twitter.com/12013X74Th — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) August 16, 2020

Think we could raise money for Trump to take a vacation based on David being disgusting? Like the time he tried to get Target Tori fired for not selling him a toothbrush for a penny and she ended up in Hawaii? Good times.

Yeah, the tag is filled with all sorts of winners:

To any Trump supporter offended by #wrongtrump, please read the bottom line on these T-shirts ❤ pic.twitter.com/H8H8cpXeJU — All Black Lives Matter. (@samkalidi) August 16, 2020

Ooh. Edgy.

I see #wrongtrump is trending number four nationally. What does that mean — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 16, 2020

No, he’s not playing dumb. He is.

Only 99.99999999% of Americans wish it was ur dirty pedo racist father. #wrongtrump # — Joe-Nyc (@JGentile1982) August 16, 2020

You just know this Joe guy writes greeting cards for Hallmark.

Poor @realDonaldTrump's brother died. That's a shame but we need to teach this survivor about respecting the dead. The man who attacks a Gold Star family, John McCain and others deserves no sympathy. #wrongtrump — Rick Mide (@rickmide) August 16, 2020

I care about his pain about as much as he cares about all the people who've died from Covid-19. Not One Bit. #wrongtrump #wrongtrumpdied — Lizzy Bennett (@LizzyBe12018027) August 16, 2020

The Grim reaper took the #wrongtrump “it is what it is” 🤷🏻‍♀️ — improperbostonian (@Eli_Tobin) August 16, 2020

Death..you took the #wrongtrump

Please come back for the right one ASAP..cheers — 🍂DaisyfieldArnold🍂 (@MissPansyPotter) August 16, 2020

There are SOOOO many more but to be honest, these folks aren’t the most creative lot and they all basically say the same thing …

And ain’t none of it good.

When they show you who they really are, believe them.

***

Related:

Congrats! This is dumb! AOC dragged (then dragged some more) for defending Kamala Harris in babble-filled thread about white supremacy

‘Inside Uncle Joe’s mission to prove Obama WRONG’: Bombshell thread about Biden’s REAL feelings about Obama a must-read

And awaaay we go! First GUILTY PLEA in John Durham’s probe into origin of Trump/Russia investigation (hint, he was on Mueller’s team)