There’s a reason Kamala Harris couldn’t win more support during the Democratic primaries and it’s not just her obnoxious personality or willingness to bully and intimidate people for political gain. No no, the reason even the Democrats didn’t want her was actually based on her abysmal policy ideas.

Especially around health care.

RNC Research put together a fairly damning thread reminding EVERYONE how badly Kamala sucks when it comes to this particular area:

THREAD: By picking Sen. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden confirms he’s coming for your health care. During the primary, Harris said she wants to eliminate the private insurance of almost 180 million Americans, EVEN if you like your plan.pic.twitter.com/XXKYgJErPI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 13, 2020

Have fun with that whole Kamala thing, Biden.

But wait, it gets better!

And later, she doubled down on taking away your health care plan. During a Democrat primary debate, Harris raised her hand in favor of abolishing private insurance.pic.twitter.com/OmgvEXWSYR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 13, 2020

Good times.

Harris also supported a bill designed to implement the government takeover of health care. A bill that eliminated most private health insurance, including union negotiated plans.pic.twitter.com/Gq1coCsaqO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 13, 2020

Remember that? Man, it feels like a different world back then but yup, Kamala was under fire for being open to dismantling union health care.

When questioned on CNN, Harris also admitted that she would end your employer-based insurance plan under her government takeover.pic.twitter.com/1NnYKGaEyE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 13, 2020

Big fun.

Gotta love those big-government Democrats.

Oh, wait.

And while taking away your health care, Harris said she supports giving illegal immigrants tax-payer funded benefits under Medicare. Which under her plan would place many Americans behind illegal immigrants when in line for health care services.

pic.twitter.com/h7QHvCknc4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 13, 2020

She knew she needed someone to vote for her.

Psh.

And how would Harris pay for her government health care takeover? Harris was not honest about it. Even a senior advisor to the Bernie Sanders campaign called her out, saying middle class tax hikes were necessary to pay for her plan.pic.twitter.com/k85j7v32tg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 13, 2020

Yuuuuuup.

When even the Bernie Sanders crew is calling you out for tax hikes? Yikes.

Expect Biden and Harris to be dishonest about Harris’ record, just like Harris was in the primary. As noted by CNN’s John King: Harris “refuses…to look the camera in the eye” and tell the truth about her health care plan.pic.twitter.com/anIVbULDC1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 13, 2020

Biden is still trying to claim he picked her because she comes from the biggest state.

*eye rolls*

***

Related:

‘C’MON MAN! We know why you picked her.’ Joe Biden’s list of reasons why he chose Kamala Harris for his VP backfires

‘Smoldering ruin’: Thread about what is REALLY happening in major cities TODAY that politicians won’t talk about a MUST-read

Guys, he FOUND IT! Ben Shapiro shares ‘the most biased, stupidest, most ridiculous anti-Trump article of all time’ (congrats WaPo!)