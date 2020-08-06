As Twitchy readers know, Twitter limited the Trump Team’s account from tweeting until they removed a video they claim included misinformation about COVID in children. Apparently, Trump talking about how the data shows children are not as susceptible to COVID as adults are is misinformation.

Or something.

Twitter spokesman @NickPacilio disputes the way this story reads: "No action was taken on @realdonaldtrump" The account that violated the "COVID-19 misinformation" policy was @TeamTrump, which is being required to delete a video before it can tweet. https://t.co/2N97LEjGdG — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 6, 2020

Now, the main story here is Twitter censoring a video they claim misinforms the masses on COVID. In our humble opinion though, the bigger story is who announced there was a problem with the tweet.

@NickPacilio aka former Kamala Harris press secretary — Tom “Mostly Peaceful” Chamberlain (@ChamberlainDr) August 6, 2020

Gosh, that seems pretty convenient, don’cha think?

Nick now can decide what the President can say apparently. Welcome to actual Nazis! — Patrick Henry,The2nd (@patrickhenry2nd) August 6, 2020

The original Tweet from @TeamTrump is in violation of the Twitter Rules on COVID-19 misinformation, and we've required removal. https://t.co/fDPcEa9hRe — Nick Pacilio (@NickPacilio) August 5, 2020

No wonder Kamala has made Biden’s ‘short list’ for VP. Would be a great connection for the campaign to have, right?

Wow.

This is scarier than any Russian interference cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/IfiopiWL2p — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 6, 2020

You’re not a doctor, Nick. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) August 6, 2020

So influencing elections by censoring presidential candidates is okay now? — Reclaiming my time bot (@always_on_hold) August 6, 2020

Did @KamalaHarris make you do it Nick? — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) August 6, 2020

So you admit that you're interfering in the election, which we knew anyway.#GetBent2020 — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) August 6, 2020

Every. Single. Day Joe Biden's staff tweets out garbage that is mostly misinformation. I damn well want to see Nick and others in federal court where they will face prison time for interfering in an election. — Destroyer DuPont (@DupontRenegade) August 6, 2020

Let me get this straight. You’re Kamala Harris’ former press secretary, and you have been hired to choose what the President can and cannot post on Twitter to the American people? @RealJamesWoods — The Magus (@asaganich) August 6, 2020

So, would this be election interference, especially if Biden picks Kamala?

Because gosh, this does seem sorta … oh we dunno, suspect?

