‘Sounds SCARED’: Cenk Uygur begging Trump to drop out tells us he knows something about Biden … and it ain’t good for Dems

Posted at 1:19 pm on August 03, 2020 by Sam Janney

Wassamatta, Cenk?

Cenk Uygur is trying awfully hard to talk Trump into just dropping out of the 2020 election. This doesn’t sound like a man who is all that confident in the presumed Democratic nominee:

This is just sad.

More truth here than anyone realizes.

It keeps us warm at night.

Or would that be cool since it’s the summer?

Let’s hope so.

Related:

Must be over the TARGET! #UnverifyAndyNgo trends proving Andy Ngô has Antifa losers running SCARED

‘He literally says NO’: DNC War Room shares anti-Trump video in tweet literally disproving their own claim and LOL (watch)

‘How did I lose to THIS guy?!’ Look on Liz Warren’s face as Sleepy Joe Biden gets completely lost during podcast is PRICELESS


