‘Sounds SCARED’: Cenk Uygur begging Trump to drop out tells us he knows something about Biden … and it ain’t good for Dems

Wassamatta, Cenk?

Cenk Uygur is trying awfully hard to talk Trump into just dropping out of the 2020 election. This doesn’t sound like a man who is all that confident in the presumed Democratic nominee:

If @realDonaldTrump loses in humiliating fashion in this election, his influence in American politics is completely over. If he drops out now, he can say he was going to win but whoever came after him blew it AND he can continue to have mystique of influence & power within GOP. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) August 2, 2020

This is just sad.

Remember when you had a nervous breakdown election eve 2016? Better re up that Zoloft prescription. — chad stenzel (@realchadstenzel) August 3, 2020

He’s not here for mystique, moron. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) August 3, 2020

Holy crap are you worried. Love it. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) August 3, 2020

DUH! let me predict trump will win. — john h (@jhrusher) August 3, 2020

You’re not all there, are you? — Grant Montgomery 🇺🇸🇯🇵✡️ (@gantaro47) August 3, 2020

These people need serious psychiatric help. — Greg (I'm Just A Man!) (@Arcticwolff) August 3, 2020

More truth here than anyone realizes.

Somebody’s nervous. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) August 3, 2020

Take it from someone who has lost in humiliating fashion. — Russell Flowers (@ChoralReave) August 3, 2020

I love watching your 2016 election coverage. Always cheers me up. pic.twitter.com/EeBuaVkTqv — The Sampo (@GoldSaltFlour) August 3, 2020

It keeps us warm at night.

Or would that be cool since it’s the summer?

I'm so sorry this is happening to you. Please show us where the bad orange man touched you. pic.twitter.com/Qc3sKEPYwN — Matthew T. Messner (@MattyHorn1967) August 3, 2020

Just bizarre thing to say. You nervous or what? — Patriot (@Patriot_Merica) August 3, 2020

You’re going to cry in November again, aren’t you. — 🇺🇸 (@chooch0574) August 3, 2020

Let’s hope so.

***

