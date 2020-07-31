Good news folks! The jagoff writing Joe Biden’s tweets on Thursday evening wanted to make sure we all knew we wouldn’t have to worry about Joe Biden’s tweets ‘when he’s president.’

Raise your hand if you’re pretty sure Sleepy Joe has no clue what Twitter even is.

You won't have to worry about my tweets when I'm president. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 30, 2020

Because a team of has-been Obama lackeys is writing them for him.

Say what you will about Trump’s tweets but at least it’s clear the man is writing them himself.

You’re getting rid of the person who does them? — jsparker3 (@jsparker31) July 31, 2020

He’d have to ask Obama’s permission first.

Just your policies? — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) July 31, 2020

Seriously.

We are far more worried about the damage his crap policies could do than tweets he doesn’t even write.

Because Joe Biden doesn't even know what Twitter is. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 30, 2020

Of course not, because you’ll never be president. https://t.co/MgSpeDikyY — Chris Moore (@ChrisMo37540912) July 31, 2020

There ya go.

You didn’t even write this one. So. — Wild Pitch (@thewildpitch) July 31, 2020

Nope.

If you were President we would worry about your sanity and who is actually running the government. — John Liberty (@JohnLibertyUSA) July 31, 2020

True story.

If you become president, we'll have a lot more to worry about than tweets. — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) July 30, 2020

!!!

Who tweeted this for you, Joe? — Chad Prather – Parler @watchchad (@WatchChad) July 31, 2020

Ben Rhodes? Heh.

No, we will have to worry about you crashing the economy which is worse in my opinion.💀 — JC Mounduix (@JCMounduix) July 31, 2020

I’d bet you don’t even know what a DM is. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 31, 2020

That’s because you will forget the password to log in. — Dale⚡️ (@dale_dansby) July 31, 2020

Ha!

Sums it up perfectly.

Poor Sleepy Joe …

