Remember the couple in St. Louis who defended their home against a mob with their own personal firearms? And how charges were brought against them for doing so?

Welp, sounds like the Missouri AG is intervening:

Missouri AG dropping charges against St. Louis couple who defended their home with guns https://t.co/avKmkMwEQS — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 30, 2020

From Law Enforcement Today:

The AG released a video on Twitter, where he stated: “As Missouri’s chief law enforcement officer, I simply will not stand by while Missouri laws are being ignored. That is why I am entering the case in terms of seeking the dismissal of the case to protect the rights of Missourians to defend themselves in their property under Missouri’s castle doctrine.” “This includes the Missouri castle doctrine, which provides broad rights for Missourians to protect and defend their personal safety, and property against those who wish to do them harm.” The attorney general said that the charges issued by Gardner was nothing more than politics.

There it is.

We could’ve told them that.

Prudent decision. Now, they both should go get some lessons on handling guns. Especially the wife. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) July 30, 2020

As well the charges should’ve never been brought. It wasn’t for lack of diligently trying, though. Political pressure from MO Gov was the only catalyst. — Most Folks Just Call Me Andy (@IAmAndge2) July 30, 2020

Well now it makes sense.

***

