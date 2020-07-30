Dafuq?

Is this a funeral or the Democratic National Convention?

Watch.

Obama: "As we sit here, there are those in power who are doing their darndest to discourage people from voting by closing polling locations and targeting minorities…Even undermining the Postal Service in the run-up to an election that's going to be dependent on mail-in ballots" pic.twitter.com/4n7gdzdvD5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 30, 2020

Nothing too sacred for Obama to politicize.

Can’t exactly figure out who ‘in power’ is keeping minorities from voting but okaaaaay.

But hey, good news! Looks like we’re allowed to go to church again.

Oh wait, not us.

Just some people.

oh hey looks like we can go back to church. https://t.co/XjU0FHrQI1 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 30, 2020

So we can go to church now right? — wombat (@the_wombat_08) July 30, 2020

No moment is too sacred for Obama not to politicize. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) July 30, 2020

It really comes off badly. We get it, Lewis would probably want them to talk about fighting the good fight but bringing up the filibuster and babbling about mail-in voting? Really? C’mon man.

Look how many people sitting together. You know that is the clearest proof that voting in person is fine! — LoJo (@LoJoandKJ) July 30, 2020

This here is proof we can vote in person.

Clearly.

If one can loot and riot, one can go to the voting Booth!! — Joe Bartholomew (@JoeBartholomew3) July 30, 2020

That too.

Predictable. — Danny Peoples (@Danny99634068) July 30, 2020

Trump will never give or espeech like this, never ever, actually he cannot inspired anyone — Toby (@Toby26473267) July 30, 2020

Because he shouldn’t.

Right. President Trump doesn't use funerals as political rallies. — G American Girl (@gretchenbarton) July 30, 2020

I thought this was an 8 day funeral.. Not a DNC convention. I guess since police won't protect the DNC convention now they decided to change the funeral into another propaganda rally.

SHAMEFUL !!!! — G American Girl (@gretchenbarton) July 30, 2020

Starting to think this isn't really about John Lewis. — catduck (@kingxerocole) July 30, 2020

Just like the riots weren’t really about George Floyd.

I’ve never seen clapping at a funeral, ever. Also, we’re allowed to do funerals now? — Justin Kielburger (@ashmaclean82) July 30, 2020

wait, I thought we weren't allowed to go to church — BOS Fan in PA (@HTownForan) July 30, 2020

SOME people are.

Or something.

What a terrible eulogy. Great political speech though. — Volunteer Flame (@Volunteer_Flame) July 30, 2020

Right?

Only royalty is allowed to attend church Special treatment for special people — The Green New Karen 🇺🇸 (@MuhTaximus) July 30, 2020

‘Nuff said.

***

