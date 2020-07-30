Dafuq?

Is this a funeral or the Democratic National Convention?

Watch.

Nothing too sacred for Obama to politicize.

Can’t exactly figure out who ‘in power’ is keeping minorities from voting but okaaaaay.

But hey, good news! Looks like we’re allowed to go to church again.

Oh wait, not us.

Just some people.

It really comes off badly. We get it, Lewis would probably want them to talk about fighting the good fight but bringing up the filibuster and babbling about mail-in voting? Really? C’mon man.

This here is proof we can vote in person.

Clearly.

That too.

Because he shouldn’t.

Just like the riots weren’t really about George Floyd.

SOME people are.

Or something.

Right?

‘Nuff said.

***

