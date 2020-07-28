According to the New York Post, Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt met with Trump in 2016 and tried to join his campaign.

Sounds like he was turned down … which would explain a LOT.

Brit Hume had this to say:

From the New York Post:

Well, this is a little awkward. Steve Schmidt, one of the co-founders of anti-Trump political action group the Lincoln Project, met with then-candidate Donald Trump and tried to join his campaign during a 2016 Manhattan meeting, sources with knowledge of the conversation told The Post. But the Republican operative — best known for his work on John McCain’s failed presidential bid before becoming one of the faces of the “Never Trump” movement — failed to get the gig because Trump thought he was a “total idiot,” one of the sources said.

HA HA HA HA HA

So the Lincoln Project is sour grapes.

Gosh, we’re shocked.

You guys are terrified of @ProjectLincoln and it shows. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) July 27, 2020

Eh. Not really.

But they do make us laugh and the fact that Schmidt allegedly wanted to work for Trump casts a shadow everything they’re doing supposedly for conservatism.

These ilk are all the same. Romney couldn’t get enough of Trump’s endorsement when he was running for Senate, then less than 14 months later is voting for removal in the impeachment trial. They are grifters — Kevin S (@kshark001) July 28, 2020

Follow the money — GlennAC (@GlennAC14) July 27, 2020

Almost like the Lincoln Project is in it for money? — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) July 28, 2020

But we thought they were super concerned about conserving conservatism.

Hrm.

***

Related:

‘She LIED about BLM’: Lefties SUPER-STOKED over possible Karen Bass as VP pick but Michael Knowles’ thread rains all over their parade

‘Your daddy’: Sean Spicier really KICKS a hornet’s nest of un-glitter-glued with tweets on the Portland riots, Biden, and Fauci’s ‘pitch’

Miss him yet? LOL Scott Walker rubs a whole lotta SALT in Democrats’ wounds with a perfect joke and they just LOSE IT