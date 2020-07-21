We can’t remember the last time Brian Stelter actually referenced an actual, named source in one of his claims. Must be nice to share a story based allegedly on a source familiar with Trump’s thinking … what, did his source call the Psychic Network?
So annoying.
"The shift to encouraging mask-wearing was primarily motivated by floundering poll numbers, a source familiar with the President's thinking told CNN…" https://t.co/qnHvvdA2nE
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 21, 2020
From CNN: (we know, yuck)
The image appears to show Trump wearing a mask with the presidential seal at his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier this month — his first and only time so far donning a facial covering in public after months of refusing to be seen doing so in public amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The shift to encouraging mask-wearing was primarily motivated by floundering poll numbers, a source familiar with the President’s thinking told CNN.
For months, aides tried to get Trump to wear a mask, saying they could have “MAGA”, “Trump-Pence 2020” or even the American flag printed on them. But he steadfastly refused and only wore a mask once in public.
But it wasn’t until a meeting with campaign aides at the White House last week, where aides bluntly told him even internal numbers showed Americans didn’t approve of his response, that Trump relented, according to an official who attended that meeting.
Another nameless, faceless official.
"A source familiar with the president's thinking"
In response to this story, a source familiar with Brian Stelter's thinking told me that he hates Trump and has deep emotional pain every time he violates journalistic ethics but then he counts his money and calms down https://t.co/m5kwyMbvi2
— Tim Pool (@Timcast) July 21, 2020
Brian so had this coming.
Dear diary…I am going to pretend to be a source who understands the president’s thinking on twatter today. Russian collusion hoax failed and I’m desperate 🤡
— Silent Majority ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@terrylou_d) July 21, 2020
STFU about sources, the only source you care about are for your donuts.
— jim palmer – #Deadname = @spiv (@spivNYC) July 21, 2020
He does enjoy his donuts.
"A source familiar with the President's thinking"
Journalism is dead. And CNN murdered it.
— (LIVE) Austin Smith – VRT_BADG3RMAN 🎙️ (@VRT_Badg3rman) July 21, 2020
You misspelled 'We made it up.'
— George Paschall (@GeorgePaschall) July 21, 2020
A source familiar with the Brian told CNN he hates Trump
— 🇺🇸 A L E X 🇲🇽 (@MT_Loom) July 21, 2020
"a source familiar with the President's thinking"
— Nick (@NickAtNight128) July 21, 2020
Ridiculous, right?
"a source familiar with the President's thinking " pic.twitter.com/xSsTupokAf
— Guerga3 (@Guerga3) July 21, 2020
Every day.
***
Related:
‘Security risks?’ Richard Grenell brutally enlightens Lefties on Biden’s anti-LGBT track record and they just can’t DEAL
‘Maybe raise them NOT to commit arson’: Dana Loesch OWNS Portland moms protecting Hot-Pocket-eating, basement-dwelling rioters
ADORBS: Snopes rates ‘convicted terrorist sitting on BLM Board’ as half false because definition for terrorist is like, subjective, man