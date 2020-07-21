You’ve gotta love how hard the media and the Left (yeah yeah, same difference) are working to paint Sleepy Joy Biden as some sort of moderate so he can appeal to more than just their vapid, frothy-mouthed, Trump-hating base. But since Biden has been an elected official since before God was a boy, it’s pretty easy to find clips that show who he REALLY is.

Like when he called homosexuals ‘security risks.’

Senator Joe Biden in 1973:

“My gut reaction is that they [homosexuals] are security risks” Senator Joe Biden In 2008:

Reporter Gwen Ifill, “Do you support gay marriage?"

Joe Biden, "No”https://t.co/pqC5Y8iyiG — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 26, 2020

Once again, Richard has the receipts.

From Fox News:

“My gut reaction,” Joe Biden reportedly declared in 1973, “is that they [homosexuals] are security risks, but I must admit I haven’t given this much thought…I’ll be darned!’” He made that remark during a meeting with constituents, concerning the issue of gay people working in the federal government, according to a local news article unearthed last year by The Washington Free Beacon. As the nation celebrates Pride Month, that comment from Biden’s first year in the U.S. Senate, and other previous remarks, stand in stark contrast to more recent positions and the image the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee is now presenting concerning his gay rights record.

Concerning his gay rights record.

And his racist record.

And his cognitive decline.

Gay people are not security risks. Joe Biden said we were. I’m grateful @realDonaldTrump made history with his views on gays and security clearances. @rwgreer https://t.co/WAANtpq2NW — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 20, 2020

Trump was the first president to enter the White House fully supporting gay rights and gay marriage.

Man, he was old THEN.

Heh.

Funny the media never mentioned it. — Aragon stories (@AragonStories) July 21, 2020

Of course not.

Narrative is KING ya’ know.

***

Related:

‘Maybe raise them NOT to commit arson’: Dana Loesch OWNS Portland moms protecting Hot-Pocket-eating, basement-dwelling rioters

ADORBS: Snopes rates ‘convicted terrorist sitting on BLM Board’ as half false because definition for terrorist is like, subjective, man

This. Is. EVERYTHING –> Wokes and racists actually agree on everything in HILARIOUSLY eye-opening video (watch)