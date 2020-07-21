The Steele dossier was always garbage, so it only makes sense the media’s coverage of it was as well.

Not to mention some of our favorite (ahem) Lefty talking heads.

Drew Holden put together yet another fairly spectacular thread:

Anything to make Trump look bad.

Oh yeah, they HATED Devin Nunes for pointing out how ridiculous the dossier was.

Swalwell.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HAA

Schiff.

Man …

Truth of the dossier.

What a toad that guy is.

Tater!

Trending

What if it IS fake?

Couldn’t have this thread without the Queen of Conspiracies herself, Rachel Maddow.

Newsweek.

Adorable.

Slate is gonna Slate.

Wow. Has Rick Wilson been right about anything?

Tell us more about those time-traveling hackers, Joy.

Conservative blogger.

At least eight tweets in that thread from Abramson … ruuuun!

BASTA!

Good ol’ Tentacles Kurt.

He is pretty damn forgettable.

***

Related:

‘Security risks?’ Richard Grenell brutally enlightens Lefties on Biden’s anti-LGBT track record and they just can’t DEAL

‘Maybe raise them NOT to commit arson’: Dana Loesch OWNS Portland moms protecting Hot-Pocket-eating, basement-dwelling rioters

ADORBS: Snopes rates ‘convicted terrorist sitting on BLM Board’ as half false because definition for terrorist is like, subjective, man

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionDrew HoldenmediaRussiaSteele dossierTrump