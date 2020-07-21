The Steele dossier was always garbage, so it only makes sense the media’s coverage of it was as well.

Not to mention some of our favorite (ahem) Lefty talking heads.

Drew Holden put together yet another fairly spectacular thread:

Remember the Steele dossier? It went to hell today, barely making news. Now that its been thoroughly discredited, anyone care for a trip down memory lane about how folks on the left & in the media hyped it up because it made Trump look bad? 🧵Thread🧵https://t.co/SUfR73PzcP — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 20, 2020

Anything to make Trump look bad.

@CNN made it a point to bring up the dossier early and often, and frequently led with the most explosive claims. They even attacked @DevinNunes for being rightfully dubious. pic.twitter.com/FMIRuVCDYy — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 20, 2020

Oh yeah, they HATED Devin Nunes for pointing out how ridiculous the dossier was.

One tactic was to bring on elected officials and other “reputable” people to talk up the dossier. In retrospect, I’m not sure they picked the most trustworthy folks. Featuring James Clapper, Lt. Col. Ralph Peters, @RepSwalwell and @RepAdamSchiff. pic.twitter.com/jgX5TpTulG — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 20, 2020

Swalwell.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HAA

Schiff.

Man …

@RepAdamSchiff didn’t exactly cover himself in glory on this one. pic.twitter.com/SgTzZIUKk9 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 20, 2020

Truth of the dossier.

What a toad that guy is.

And some of CNN’s voices you’ll surely recognize chimed in. Here’s @brianstelter. pic.twitter.com/87FCcqW5Hj — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 20, 2020

Tater!

CNN wasn’t alone. One of the most consistent media voices in all things Russian Collusion has been @NYMag pic.twitter.com/o1waauyTcx — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 20, 2020

What if it IS fake?

Much of NYMag’s discussion was led by @jonathanchait, the same journalist who advanced the theory that perhaps Trump has been a Russian agent since 1987. It’s hard not to look at this as similarly conspiratorial at this point. pic.twitter.com/IVdLSSBRJt — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 20, 2020

And she managed to suck in much of the rest of the network. @MSNBC was probably the worst of the mainstream outlets on this. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/lpE5jbgr2Y — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 20, 2020

More from @MSNBC, including having the cofounder of Fusion GPS on to very believably speak to the impeachable standards of Fusion. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/SJF9yE1Z3C — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 20, 2020

Couldn’t have this thread without the Queen of Conspiracies herself, Rachel Maddow.

And Maddow gets us to one of the original advocates of this theory, @DavidCornDC of Mother Jones. His original reporting kicked off a lot of this firestorm. The central allegation is that the POTUS is beholden to our geopolitical enemy. Black helicopters stuff. pic.twitter.com/IY5R48dmwQ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 20, 2020

While more outlets than I expected were reasonable about all this, @Newsweek was not one of them. I continue to be mystified at what this paper has become. pic.twitter.com/Xit3rtSlwJ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 20, 2020

Newsweek.

Adorable.

@Slate went pretty full-blown conspiracy monger on all this, too. pic.twitter.com/tQ9CsJQfoB — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 20, 2020

Slate is gonna Slate.

We had many of the usual voices check in on this one. From behind the block is @therickwilson. Is anyone worse at predicting how the future will turn out? pic.twitter.com/G9i1FCKN1U — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 20, 2020

Wow. Has Rick Wilson been right about anything?

@JoyAnnReid’s penchant for conspiracy theories deserves a lot more attention than it receives. pic.twitter.com/aTiNf20Gk7 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 20, 2020

Tell us more about those time-traveling hackers, Joy.

Obligatory @JRubinBlogger mention, featuring “what is remarkable is how accurate the reporting has been on this all along” pic.twitter.com/VyWMFEkdTh — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 20, 2020

Conservative blogger.

And ditto for @MalcolmNance, yet another big fan of Russian collusion. Also getting @SteveSchmidtSES in here. pic.twitter.com/g40vzdpZ88 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 20, 2020

At least eight tweets in that thread from Abramson … ruuuun!

Running out of space and patience but don’t forget about: – former democratic 2020 presidential front runner @MichaelAvenatti

– @matthewjdowd (I don’t share your confidence here) and -“there is not a single part of the Steele dossier that has been discredited” @CheriJacobus pic.twitter.com/qc1SbMgdzs — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 20, 2020

BASTA!

I couldn’t possibly leave @funder off of this list. He may be the best example. Any follow up on that “analysis” of yours, @funder? pic.twitter.com/ejFcB0EIpL — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 20, 2020

And no thread is complete without @kurteichenwald. Any more thoughts on conspiracy theories? pic.twitter.com/rFH3ovT5aP — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 20, 2020

Good ol’ Tentacles Kurt.

Anyway, take away here should be clear: our media should have a shred of incredulity when it comes to enormous and explosive claims, up to and including the leader of the free world being a Russian puppet. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 20, 2020

Couple bonuses to throw in. First, @thedailybeast, who even did an exclusive with Mr. Steele. Now it isn’t just “Trump’s defenders” pointing out that the dossier is concocted. pic.twitter.com/Nkbwd4vJXk — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 21, 2020

@JaneMayerNYer was one of the media personalities at the forefront of pushing the validity of the dossier. pic.twitter.com/VqSe7TdHHJ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 21, 2020

He is pretty damn forgettable.

***

