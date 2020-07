When the Chief of Police says no?

Wow.

From Breitbart:

On Friday’s broadcast of KTTH’s “Jason Rantz Show,” Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best stated that the proposed 50% defunding of the city’s police department would “decimate public safety for the city of Seattle” and would result in the loss of 1,100 employees or 50% of the police workforce, and would result in “hundreds” of fewer officers who can respond to calls for service in the city.

Best said, “I think you — the word ‘plan’ is rather loose here. They haven’t got a plan. All they’ve shown us is that they want to reduce the budget by 50%. I haven’t seen any real planning in that. And the real tragedy of doing that is that we will lose 1,100 employees. That’s 50% of our total workforce. Because most of our budget is made up of our personnel costs, and it would be a tragedy. I think that it’s the height of recklessness for them to decimate public safety for the city of Seattle without being thoughtful and encouraging public engagement on this issue.”