Is there anything sadder than Brian Stelter clutching his pearls over another outlet who doesn’t hate Trump as much as he and his outlet do? C’mon, Tater, it’s ok for the Wall Street Journal to disagree with your nonsensical hatred of the president and all things American while he’s in office.

"President Trump delivered one of the best speeches of his Presidency Friday evening at Mount Rushmore," the @wsj editorial board says https://t.co/UgKJCoPA4G — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 6, 2020

Gosh, whatever did they write that could’ve upset CNN’s own George Costanza this much?

From The Wall Street Journal:

Contrary to the media reporting, the America Mr. Trump described is one of genuine racial equality and diversity. He highlighted the central ideal of the Declaration of Independence that “all men are created equal.” As he rightly put it, “these immortal words set in motion the unstoppable march of freedom” that included the abolition of slavery more than a half century later. Frederick Douglass and Martin Luther King Jr. also believed this to be true, and Mr. Trump cited them both, as he did other American notables black and white, historic and more recent. There was not a hint of racial division in his words except for those who want to distort their meaning for their own political purposes. In any other time this paean to American exceptionalism would have been unexceptional.

How dare Trump say good things about our country.

The nerve.

The Trump two-step in action: His scripted remarks contain lots of common, unobjectionable lines, which his supporters cite, but also include shocking and controversial lines that are, by nature, more newsworthy, so that's what the non-Fox news covers. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 6, 2020

The Tater two-step in action: Whine and complain about whatever Trump said and then b*tch and moan when other outlets aren’t as outraged as he is.

Yawn.

You’d think by now he’d figure out this only leads to endless mockery but then again, the guy is a staple of CNN so eh.

Well everything Biden does is off a script, either his writers or someone else's he stole. — scott coleman (@bandphan) July 6, 2020

Or something one of the Obama bros wrote for him.

Did you cry while you typed that, Bri? — Dog face pony Rookie San (@Rookie_San) July 6, 2020

You know he did.

Right into his Ben and Jerry’s.

