Typically we screenshot tweets with the f-bomb in them but if we do that you guys will miss Courtney Jaye’s lovely song shaming Kanye West for running for president. Nothing screams ‘you’re a Democrat’ like being a white, entitled, privileged brat shaming a black man for running for elected office.

This is who they really are, folks (note, these lyrics are definitely NOT safe for work so we suggest listening with headphones unless you work from home and then knock yourself out):

It’s catchy.

Too bad it’s ugly, nasty, and racist.

Can you imagine if some white conservative woman had sung a song like this about Obama? OMG, they’d be tearing down statues and destroying property … oh wait, they’re already doing that. Never mind.

Oh look… an entitled white woman telling a black man he can't run for office. https://t.co/uthkzvspPM — HARLAN Z. HILL 🇺🇸 (@Harlan) July 6, 2020

Gosh, that’s so rare too ya’ know. Totally different from their racist roots.

Yo Karen with a guitar, Is it always this easy for you to talk down to Black people and other minorities that are more successful than yourself? — RAM (Richard Armande Mills) (@RAMRANTS) July 6, 2020

Karen with a guitar.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

So if your psychotic tune is anything to go by, not *all* Black lives do matter. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) July 6, 2020

Why do you hate black people? — Queen V (@TMIWITW) July 6, 2020

Now now, she only hates black people who don’t think and vote and do as they’re told.

Duh.

You kinda suck. — VPL (@victorpapalima) July 6, 2020

Kinda?

Uhhh racist much? — Phil (@realPhilLacio) July 6, 2020

You’re not too TDS-riddled and unhinged are you? Are you to make it another 4.5 years?

Help is available. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) July 6, 2020

You really need to come down from your ivory tower. #BlackPresidentsMatter — G (@TCC_Grouchy) July 6, 2020

Without a doubt, this is the cringiest thing I have seen on twitter. But I do give you credit as you’ve somehow managed to put racism AND insanity to music. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 6, 2020

Bravo, right?

Heh.

Damn why you hate black men? — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) July 6, 2020

Right? Sheesh.

We’re positive Kanye is devastated by her cute little song and will soon do exactly as this entitled, privileged, white woman says.

Oh, wait.

***

