Father of 8 year old girl killed in shooting: “They say ‘Black Lives Matter’… you killed your own..” pic.twitter.com/hJthBS7s4d — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 6, 2020

‘They killed my baby because she crossed a barrier. You killed an eight-year-old child, she never did nothin’ to none of y’all, she just wanted to get home.’

THIS should be the top news story from our friends in the traditional media but we suppose since it doesn’t fit their ‘everything is racist and white people are the Devil’ narrative they just don’t have time to cover the loss of this innocent little girl.

We need to start getting their info and sending love — donate a kidney? (@Daveinwi4trump) July 6, 2020

Maybe BLM/Antifa need to take the beam out of their own eye before pointing at the splinter in your neighbor’s eye — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) July 6, 2020

It does indeed need to end, but the people who could help stop it don’t want to talk about the real issues here. They’d rather ignore this sort of violence so they can continue to use death to push their ‘America is a big ol’ suck’ narrative. Sadly, this little girl’s death doesn’t help their agenda so she will be just another innocent life lost.

Take a mere 28 seconds to watch this grieving grandfather who just lost his 11-yo grandson here in DC In a normal world, this video would be viral, not the statue coming down in Baltimore, which has been on MSM repeat all morningpic.twitter.com/rrcXCSf7Ow — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) July 5, 2020

