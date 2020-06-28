We canâ€™t believe we have to say it, but there is no way Joe Biden is writing any of these tweets.

Not to mention this one is especially bad because it highlights how hard the Obama administration (you know, back when he was the VP) fought to keep kids separated from their families. Take a look.

Children should be released from ICE detention with their parents immediately. This is pretty simple, and I can't believe I have to say it: Families belong together. https://t.co/11F5X71AO1 â€” Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 27, 2020

Families belong together.

Huh.

Too bad Joeâ€™s â€˜bossâ€™ didnâ€™t agree:

The Obama Administration argued, successfully, that it could keep parents separated from their children. Flores v. Lynch, 828 F.3d. 898 (9th Cir. 2016). https://t.co/48sB4fk8vZ â€” Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) June 27, 2020

Oops.

I mean, come on â€¦ why didnâ€™t Biden complain about the Obama Adminâ€™s judicial victory when he was in the White House? pic.twitter.com/UTjOJFgBpL â€” Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) June 27, 2020

BECAUSE, Jack!

Itâ€™s like Biden doesnâ€™t remember the Obama administration â€¦ then again, weâ€™re not sure Joe remembers what day it is or which office heâ€™s running for but câ€™mon.

Obama's policy only separated kids that came with a criminal parent or a non relative. And policy was to keep them 72 hours before placing them with family or foster care. Trump's zero tolerance policy separated every child with indeterminate detention time. BIG DIFFERENCE. â€” joanne mathews (@jojomat223) June 28, 2020

Umm â€¦

His memory was ok then. â€” Angela Suarez (@angela1suarez) June 28, 2020

How things have changed.

***

