Yes, #BLM has said very anti-Israel & anti-Semitic things before. Yes, we will need to deal with that at some point. NO, that time is not now. NO, you cannot use that one slice of the BLM platform as an excuse to abandon your moral obligation to fight racism & white supremacy — Jonah Platt (@JonahPlatt) June 19, 2020

Ooh, Jonah, dude … bad tweet. Bad.

Basically.

If not now, when? — Mike Crash Letalien (@Coach_Crash) June 22, 2020

If you care about anti-Semitism you’re not meeting your moral obligation to fight racism and white supremacy … or something.

Hmm. Let me consider that. pic.twitter.com/36KvfpRibU — Add your name (@corrcomm) June 21, 2020

So you're say you will get to the Jews later? — scott coleman (@bandphan) June 22, 2020

Nah, we'll deal with that now. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) June 22, 2020

You should really have had someone proofread this before you hit reply. pic.twitter.com/zNElrgy8yV — Jen (@JCEdmund) June 22, 2020

Seriously.

Sure, BLM is a bigoted organization, but it is just anti-Semitism so you should just over look it🙄 This tweet is a doozy! — jennydee (@jenndee19) June 22, 2020

Bigotry in any form, from any group cannot be excused — KarlaThere Were NO Russians (@KLomiglio) June 22, 2020

What a load of garbage — Lisa (@Dallas_TXGirl) June 22, 2020

You can f*ck right off. YES, that time is always right fucking now. YES, we absolutely can and should use BLM's open hostility to Jews, not as excuse, but as a real reason to question the underlying motives and ultimate goals. YOU don't get to pretend to be taking a higher road. — Ben Carling (@CarlingBen) June 22, 2020

Is Jonah really trying to make the argument that some bigotry is ok right now? It just seems really stupid.

Being very anti-semitic is not a big deal, you guys. — Rum Tum Tugger (@mysterycat314) June 22, 2020

All bigotry is equal. I guess some are just more equal than others? — Judson McCulloch (@JudsonMcCulloch) June 22, 2020

This. Is beyond dumb. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) June 22, 2020

So, "shut up, Jew, and get on the train. We'll figure out how to get you out of that camp when we feel up to it." That's sweet. — Sarah Rachel Jacobs, #TurbulentStream (@QueenSarahSatur) June 22, 2020

Anti-Semitism should never be ignored. — LiterallyYourMom🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@KristinBoymom) June 22, 2020

Ah. So BLM’s hatred, intolerance and racism is ok enough that it should be ignored. Eat a sack. — Queen V (@TMIWITW) June 22, 2020

Something like that.

***

