Brian Stelter interviewing ‘Granny TikTok’ aka Mary Jo Laupp who all but manipulated and exploited a bunch of teenagers on TikTok to ‘protest’ Trump’s rally by blocking real supporters from their right to peaceably assemble could be one of the dumbest things we’ve seen in a long time.

And think about it, we cover AOC and Tom Arnold.

FYI, when this editor called Granny TikTok out she blocked her.

Watch.

The fake signups for Trump's rally weren't just a prank, they were a form of protest. Here's what @MJLaupp told me on @ReliableSources today pic.twitter.com/UqnmW0uWAi — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 21, 2020

A protest.

Sure, granny.

We’re not sure who’s the bigger harpy here, the granny or Stelter.

You throw hissy fits on a nightly basis over a Trump tweet and Russia conspiracy theories, but now you're cool with a TikTok campaign that is literally interfering with elections. — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) June 21, 2020

Because orange man bad.

Here’s her original video:

Jabba The Hutt might be a fictional character but his sister is alive and well. I give you Mary Jo Laup The Hutt. pic.twitter.com/J7Lgj1AaJZ — Total 360 Guy (@StokedTweeter) June 21, 2020

It doesn’t matter. We know how many people watched. — rebecca little (@rebecca22575939) June 21, 2020

Millions watched from the comfort of their homes while Biden couldn’t even get 70 people to watch his stream but hey, Granny Power and stuff.

Your are sad people. — Ragin' Red Storm 🍀 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@raginredstorm) June 21, 2020

Seriously gross.

I still love your initials! (BS) — Ann Nelson (@Anelso549) June 21, 2020

Once again MSM is pushing a double standard…this time meddling in our democratic process — Brad (@Brad_Tufts) June 21, 2020

Reliable is not synonymous with Brian stelter. Never was never will be. — Tony Spumoni (@91110medcorps) June 21, 2020

That’s the joke, ya’ know.

The really interesting thing about this, IMO, is how proud they are to admit that Trump scares them so much they’re pulling crap like this. — moodyredhead (@moodyredhead) June 21, 2020

Winner, winner chicken dinner.

Editor’s note: Laupp has since protected her tweets.

***

