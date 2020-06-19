You guys remember Beto O’Rourke, right? The little furry who couldn’t? Robert Francis O’Rourke, who thought running under the name ‘Beto’, playing air guitar, and skateboarding in a parking lot would somehow make him more electable and was wrong?

Yeah, that guy.

The one who dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary … the one who ran after a DUI?

Oops, are we not supposed to bring that up? Our bad.

ANYway, Beto went after Governor Abbott for opening Texas ‘too soon’ and hurting low-wage workers:

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our head we would likely injure ourselves.

Dan Crenshaw dropped Beto:

But tell us how you really feel, Dan.

Heh.

Damn, son.

But you know, Abbott is a bad guy for making it possible for people to go back to work.

Yup, everything is getting dumber.

Yay!

***

