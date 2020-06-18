CNN wants Americans to think of wearing ‘masks’ just like they’re wearing a pair of pants.

We know, we know, CNN is dense as a bag of flour at the bottom of the ocean …

You put on pants. Why not a face mask? https://t.co/btaq41k53N pic.twitter.com/PptRBJMd81 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 18, 2020

From CNN:

It’s not entirely clear which part of the Constitution is supposed to cover face masks, but somehow efforts to ensure public safety have been manipulated into a debate about freedom. The Constitution doesn’t talk about wearing pants, either, but we all wear those in public. (More on that in a moment).

No thanks.

In the absence of robust federal leadership, the spread of Covid-19 is being managed and will be stopped at the state and local level.

You silly rednecks and your freedom. Sheesh. Just do what the government TELLS YOU!

What a condescending crock of crap.

The epitome of journalistic stupidity. Congratulations! — DCNative (@RealDCNative) June 18, 2020

They excel in stupid.

You put on pants. Why not a burka? — chad stenzel (@realchadstenzel) June 18, 2020

Oof.

I don't wear a mask because I'm not sick. Do you take antibiotics when you're not sick? Of course not. — vaRepublicMan (@Max_Bakers) June 18, 2020

For the same reason I can't be compelled to put on other superstitious symbols to make other people feel better. — Aaron Lockhart 🇺🇸 (@arabbitorduck) June 18, 2020

Because I don't breath through my ass. Or talk out it, unlike every host on your network.https://t.co/3ltosP8G95 — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) June 18, 2020

Don't let me stop you. — ComeOutAndPlay (@MagicalCapers) June 18, 2020

And that’s the thing, people who want to wear masks should totally wear masks. But the idea that the government should be allowed to force Americans to wear masks is backward and quite frankly, dangerous.

No — Douglas M (@PsychoSix) June 18, 2020

That works.

1. Don't assume I wear pants. 2. Remember the past 2 weeks of riots and protests where you didn't mention masks? That's why not. — Attila the Honeybun. (@TimMansplainsIt) June 18, 2020

Because I don’t breath through my asshole. — David (@DSmykal) June 18, 2020

And we’re done here.

EL OH EL.

***

