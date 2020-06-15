Earlier today, Twitchy covered a fairly ‘revealing’ (and not in a fun way) tweet with two screenshots from NBC News, not even an HOUR apart, first celebrating a large protest in NYC for Black trans lives and then all but shaming Trump for his upcoming rally. You know the shot/chaser was a hot dumpster of flaming garbage when even Brian Stelter admits it was not a good look.

Too bad this moment of clarity won’t actually make an impact or change anything about the way Brian, or CNN, covers the news:

And he should. You guys handed him another big bat to hit you with. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/NNCWnhgt1I — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 15, 2020

You’re catching on, Tater … err … Brian.

A++++++ — Muffin Bear’s Dad (@muffnbear) June 15, 2020

Brian Stelter made a valid point. I’m shocked. — Jason (@EmperorJayLay7) June 15, 2020

We wouldn’t be more shocked if we woke up tomorrow morning and our heads were sewn to the carpet.

When everything is a nail… — Danny (@DannyPace) June 15, 2020

Is that self-awareness I'm sensing from Shelter? — SpringtimeSamwise (@owenstsl) June 15, 2020

Just a brief moment.

It’s almost as creepy as the idea of AI becoming self-aware, ya’ know?

Finally some common sense from Brian! — esafille (@esafille) June 15, 2020

Quick, write it down! It will likely be as rare as Halley’s Comet.

Just another “pounce” variation — John Snow (@jws201812) June 15, 2020

CNN hires not smart or likable people. — Bart Powers (@powers_bart) June 15, 2020

They do seem to have a ‘type.’

***

