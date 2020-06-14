C’mon, Mr. Cuomo, it’s RIGHT THERE.

We get what Fredo, sorry, Chris Cuomo was trying to do here, prop himself up on some soapbox about how protesting isn’t always pretty or peaceful to make it look like he REALLY CARES but c’mon. Dude totally put his foot in his mouth.

The guy eating dry ramen with what we think is either hot sauce or ketchup schooling him? Brilliant.

‘Just gotta look it up, Mr. Come-o.’

Are we just going to ignore the fact that he's eating ramen, RAW, like it's an ice cream sandwich? — John Sheridan (@JohnSheridan12) June 14, 2020

In our humble opinion, it’s what makes the video even better.

I will never forget this. — Here not there (@Herenotthere5) June 14, 2020

Oof.

Legend — Craig Johnson (@CraigJo49176959) June 14, 2020

Sums it up.

***

