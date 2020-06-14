Greg Gutfeld could be onto something here.

How will we deal with anchors who cared more about pushing agendas and narratives than the safety and security of America and her people? Especially CNN, who has completely lost their way because all that matters is taking down Trump.

And in pushing this rhetoric they have done so much damage to themselves and ultimately to the country.

When this is over, how will we deal with anchors who incite a race war? Those who ignore the available stats that counter their narrative? we all agree what's bad is bad; but to drive destruction and death thru extrapolation ends civilization. Asking for @cnn — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 14, 2020

Asking for CNN.

Heh.

Thanks for bringing this up, Greg. It’s the most important question that’s ignored by most of media. — Media Lies Matter (@amcap76) June 14, 2020

Nothings happened when they lied about smollete. Covington Catholic kids. Cuomo has risen vid. Etc — wombat (@the_wombat_08) June 14, 2020

Well, to be fair, they did have to pay Nick Sandmann an undisclosed amount which tells us it was a BUNCH.

The left will probably erect statues in their honor. I hear there are a few vacant spots — Every Socialist is an Intelligence Failure (@Bkfast4Dinner) June 14, 2020

Accountability, when are people going to be held accountable for anything??? Breaking laws, lies on the news, lies from our politicians, and no one is ever held accountable. Our country is so damn messed up…I am just heartbroken 💔 — Mary4trump❤🇺🇸❤🇺🇸❤🇺🇸❤ (@MaryWarrick18) June 14, 2020

It’s easy to feel like this right now but at the end of the day, America will get through and come out stronger than ever before.

They should all be committed. — Ember Snowphish (@EmberSnowphish) June 14, 2020

They all should be fired & fined. — TCameron (@tashacameron514) June 14, 2020

But they won’t be.

Brave little firefighters that they are.

