Remember when Team Obama accused Mitt Romney of murdering the poor and being a sexist for keeping ‘binders of women’, among other horrible things? Gosh, we do. But it would appear, Valerie Jarrett, either doesn’t remember how gross their campaign was OR assumes the rest of us are too dumb to remember.

Because she tweeted this sanctimonious horse crap without even a sliver of irony:

Right side of history.

Grrrrr.

That works.

Valerie is such a phony.

Just like her boss.

They were horrible to W. as well, but now that he’s not a Trump supporter he’s super cool and stuff.

Politics.

Seriously.

Ouch.

Short, simple, and accurate.

Ain’t that the truth?

***

