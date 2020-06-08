Remember when Team Obama accused Mitt Romney of murdering the poor and being a sexist for keeping ‘binders of women’, among other horrible things? Gosh, we do. But it would appear, Valerie Jarrett, either doesn’t remember how gross their campaign was OR assumes the rest of us are too dumb to remember.

Because she tweeted this sanctimonious horse crap without even a sliver of irony:

Welcome to the right side of history, @SenatorRomney. I hope your leadership inspires your Republican colleagues to do the same. https://t.co/TCPjzZtODt — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) June 7, 2020

Right side of history.

Grrrrr.

That works.

Spare me. Your campaign called him a murderer, a felon, and said he’d put people “back in chains.” https://t.co/v3XNxCgg48 — Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) June 7, 2020

Valerie is such a phony.

Just like her boss.

After being called a "murderer and a sexist" by Obama's campaign, Valerie is praising Mitt. Come on Val, make him kneel. — Betsy Brantner Smith (@sgtbetsysmith) June 8, 2020

They were horrible to W. as well, but now that he’s not a Trump supporter he’s super cool and stuff.

Politics.

I remember your boss and your party accused Senator Romney of causing cancer patients to die, killing dogs, defunding Big Bird, keeping women in binders, smearing him on Russia, etc. You're a hack. — Jason (@EmperorJayLay7) June 8, 2020

History has no sides, you hacks. — Mike Crash Letalien (@Coach_Crash) June 8, 2020

Ahhh and I remember when y’all hated him. — catie lord (@tudsgrl) June 8, 2020

Seriously.

So, does this mean he didn’t give that lady cancer? — Wuhan O’Houlihan (@Earnest_T_Bass) June 8, 2020

Mitt is the only person missing from this picture pic.twitter.com/FubUqUkMWb — Rick Painter (@RickPainter) June 7, 2020

Ouch.

You are such an ass — Jonny Cabernet (@Inflatulation) June 8, 2020

Short, simple, and accurate.

Are you and your pals in the Obama administration going to apologize for demonizing him now? — Braden Pace (@bradenpace) June 8, 2020

He was the same person on 2012

When you destroyed his character with lies. Shame on you. — BPJ (@bpjauburn) June 7, 2020

pic.twitter.com/vZwtVdi9S1 — All Hyped Up on Dragon Energy (@NorwoodBrian) June 8, 2020

Bless your heart. — Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) June 8, 2020

His intentions are almost as fake as yours — Killer Costanza (@603Blake) June 8, 2020

Ain’t that the truth?

***

