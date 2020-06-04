Hey, did you guys know that if you’re white and want to clean up graffiti off a federal building you’re using your privilege for something bad?

No, no we’re not making that up.

Just listen to what the woman says who is recording these young women who are trying to remove the graffiti:

Or maybe, and hear us out, graffiti is just that, graffiti. And they’re just trying to help by cleaning it up.

You know, taking action?

Crazy, we know.

Brit Hume shared this as well:

Good Lord.

Yup.

What he said.

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

***

