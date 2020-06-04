Hey, did you guys know that if you’re white and want to clean up graffiti off a federal building you’re using your privilege for something bad?

No, no we’re not making that up.

Just listen to what the woman says who is recording these young women who are trying to remove the graffiti:

Breaking: It’s now racist to clean up graffiti. pic.twitter.com/UzEKGoPaHq — Digital Forests (@DigitalForests) June 4, 2020

Or maybe, and hear us out, graffiti is just that, graffiti. And they’re just trying to help by cleaning it up.

You know, taking action?

Crazy, we know.

Brit Hume shared this as well:

Good Lord.

Yup.

What he said.

I wonder how she'd feel if someone had spray painted her personal property? 😏 — Susan Hunter (@2uptight4u) June 4, 2020

The lady harassing the ones cleaning up is ignorant. She doesn’t give a damn about black lives no more than the ones she claims doesn’t. — fed up with the left (@fed_upwithobama) June 4, 2020

The Karen's are out in force in 2020.. — ⚡🔥Telling it like it is 🔥⚡ (@seize_yr_moment) June 4, 2020

The sneering contempt in the woman’s voice is pretty funny if it wasn’t so sad. Why do I imagine her in some luxury car sneering at some kids doing more volunteer work in an hour than she has ever done. I am assuming the woman has BLM painted on her house? — Sage Vizla (@kcismek37) June 4, 2020

That driver is disgusting! — Annie (@annie_txusa) June 4, 2020

And just like that we are back to graffiti covered subway cars and buildings all over inner cities. ‘Cause, meh, “racism” — SW9700 (@sw9700) June 4, 2020

When all the rich and middle-class people leave the city, and their budget is completely wiped out from lack of tax revenue, and there's now no money for all the programs that the city provides, what is going to happen then? — Britt Griffith (@britttgriffith) June 4, 2020

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

