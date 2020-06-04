Someone should tell LEGO once they go woke, they likely go broke.

*sigh*

This is nuts.@LEGO_Group is removing playsets featuring police, firefighters & emergency vehicles. Even ditching an adult White House kit. We ought to stress the good in law enforcement for kids. What does @JoeBiden think about LEGO erasing cops?https://t.co/NMzHHe6qyI — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 4, 2020

From toybook.com:

The tragic death of George Floyd while being restrained by police in Minneapolis sparked major protests all over the country, and today we’re seeing the first impact in the toy department. The Toy Book has received a copy of an email sent to affiliate marketers by Rakuten Linkshare on behalf of the LEGO Group. The email requests removal of product listings and features for more than 30 LEGO building sets, Minifigures, and accessories that include representation of police officers, firefighters, criminals, emergency vehicles, and buildings. Sets include the LEGO City Police Station, Fire Station, Police Dog Unit, Patrol Car, Fire Plane, Mobile Command Center, Police Highway Arrest, and many more. Even the LEGO City Donut Shop Opening set — which includes Police Officer “Duke DeTain” and “Crook” Minifigures — roleplay items including a Police Handcuffs & Badge Set, and the adult builder LEGO Creator version of The White House made the removal list. See, everything is stupid.

Removing a version of the White House even? Wow.

Lego has asked retailers to stop marketing product listings involving police or first responders. Then they did this.@OrdyPackard @PolitiBunny @SocietyReviews @drawandstrike https://t.co/38dvBZ5en6 — Fletch F Fletcher (@MrFletchs) June 4, 2020

How about just donate the money and leave the toys alone?

Why are you trying to keep retailers from selling fire department LEGOs? Why are you trying to keep retailers from selling police LEGOs? Are you anti-police and anti-fire? Don't you think customers should make up their own minds? — Tag Sherman (@TagSherman) June 4, 2020

Pathetic @LEGO_Group What about children who’s dream might be to be a firefighter or policeman? Yeah, yeah, you’re not pulling the sets but you’ve stopped marketing. Screw you. — 🇺🇸Redrivergrl 🇺🇸 (@redrivergrl) June 4, 2020

More proof that #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder and @LEGO_Group is a coward. — brian scoville (@bscovy1) June 4, 2020

Something like that.

Can't wait for the LEGO Antifa set. You don't actually build anything, you smash other kids' structures. — Dan Ditzler (@longgonedaddy) June 4, 2020

The world is insane @LEGO_Group — Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) June 4, 2020

Truer words have never been tweeted.

"Let's make political marketing (propaganda) great again." @parscale — Osa Ray (@ray_osa) June 4, 2020

.@LEGO_Group 👈🏽 You are part of the problem LEGO. — #BuildTheWall #KateSteinle #MollieTibbetts (@FxEpic) June 4, 2020

What they said.

***

Related:

‘Racism is not dead. But it’s on life-support’: Thomas Sowell drops one helluva TRUTH-BOMB on Democrats about racism

‘That’s FALSE, DiFi’: John Huber BUSTS Sen. Dianne Feinstein in another LIE about Crossfire Hurricane in receipt-filled thread

‘Our revolution cannot be stopped’: Project Veritas infiltrates Antifa exposing the terrorist movement and HOLY CRAP (watch)