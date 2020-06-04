Another Crossfire Hurricane LIE.

Color us shocked.

I know nobody cares, but @SenFeinstein’s claims that the opening of Crossfire Hurricane was based on quote, “dirt”, or “emails”, is false THREAD — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) June 3, 2020

Except we do care that Sen. Dianne Feinstein lied and continues to lie so we absolutely took great joy in reading this thread.

Take a look:

The FBI Electronic Communication opening Crossfire does not mention the word "dirt" (and Alexander Downer, who was part of the tip, denied that he ever used the word, as did Papadopoulos.) The EC does not mention "emails”, whether DNC or Podesta, or *any* emails — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) June 3, 2020

So she pulled that part out of her backside?

Huh.

And sorry for that visual.

The EC isn’t even specific that the “information” that “Russia” "could "have release even related solely to Clinton or her campaign, mentioning President Obama (of which nothing was ever released.). For the record, the text of the Crossfire EC follows verbatim: — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) June 3, 2020

Verbatim.

That’s important.

"[Papadopoulos] suggested the Trump team had received some

kind of suggestion from Russia that it could assist this process with the anonymous release of information during the campaign that would be damaging to Mrs Clinton (and President Obama).” — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) June 3, 2020

"It was unclear whether he or the Russians were referring to material acquired publicly of through other means. It was also unclear how Mr Trump's team reacted to the offer.” — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) June 3, 2020

"We note the Trump team's reaction could, in the end, have

little bearing of what Russia decides to do, with or without Mr Trump's cooperation.” /ENDS — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) June 3, 2020

But Dianne said it was dirt in emails!

She lied? We’re shocked, SHOCKED!

Not one person in this ever asked “do we really have enough information to spy on the campaign of a presidential candidate”? — David Zink (@dzink_OK) June 4, 2020

And she was ranking member of Senste Intel at the time, wasnt she? — Dencodarlin (@dencodarlin01) June 3, 2020

And she has been since God was a boy.

It’s as if Feinstein hasn’t been paying attention to ANYTHING! Has she not read the transcripts that were released a couple of weeks ago? — Formerdem (@FormerDemocratt) June 3, 2020

That or she assumes others haven’t been paying attention.

Or she thinks her base won’t care if she lies because orange man bad.

.

.

.

She alone proves we need term limits in this country, just sayin’.

***

