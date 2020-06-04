Anyone else notice how looting a Nike store, setting buildings on fire, and assaulting cops magically did away with COVID? You know, the virus that was supposed to wipe out MILLIONS of Americans if we didn’t lock down and hide our elderly away from their families, shutter our businesses, and place Americans under house arrest?

Funny how it’s somehow ok for thousands of people to ‘protest’ literally on top of one another but we were bad people because we didn’t want our economy to completely implode.

Bethany Mandel said it far better:

They killed tens of thousands of seniors in nursing homes. They won’t let us go out of our own homes for months. They’ve destroyed the economy. And now if you don’t do what they’ve been telling us not to do all this time – to gather with other people – we’re irredeemable racists. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 4, 2020

We see you, Democrats.

Nancy Pelosi claimed the House can’t be in session because it’s too dangerous but it was ok for her to ‘protest’ with a bunch of people in San Francisco.

It’s all so dumb.

This is the scandal of the century. We’ve all been played. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 4, 2020

Imagine being the Left and sacrificing the entire country’s economy just to beat Trump.

Sad.

And it is indeed a scandal.

The big music festival here was rescheduled for September, but canceled today. But…”full-fledged street party” in Madison. pic.twitter.com/r0C5KJKz2p — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 4, 2020

They canceled the ‘Daddy of ‘Em All’ in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The largest outdoor rodeo in the world that has taken place for 124 years, that not even a world war or the Spanish Flu could shut down. But you know, it’s ok for thousands of people to lay on the ground next to one another in front of the Colorado State Capitol, just 90 miles south of the fairgrounds.

It's very sad to see you engage in this kind of incendiary conspiracy talk. "They" didn't "kill" seniors. The virus did. (They made an error.) You've been free to go outside. The virus hurt the economy. And you're perfectly free not to attend a protest. (I haven't.) Chill. — Damon Linker (@DamonLinker) June 4, 2020

Don’t you love it when men tell conservative women to ‘chill’?

They put positive patients in homes. They closed everything and sent cops to break up any gathering. But yeah all that is just all in my head. Otherwise everything is fine. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 4, 2020

What she said.

I think we didn’t know at first thanks to hiding of information from China and now we do. We need to admit we were overly cautious and open things up. — King of Doctors (@CheersObama) June 4, 2020

I choose to longer be played, though admittedly it’s a lot easier to do that and say that when you live in Texas — ((Z)) (@fzimo) June 4, 2020

B…BU…BUT…THE EXPERTS!!… — CRUSADER RABBIT (@cwbandbuff) June 4, 2020

This was all on opportunistic ploy to sink the economy. — Colin Pender (@cjpender49) June 4, 2020

Sad but true.

Anything to beat the bad orange man.

The same ones cheerleading this were leading the online mobs taunting Bethany as a grandma killer because this is all a game for the "front row" kids to bully everyone like they did in junior high. — illinidiva (@illinidiva12) June 4, 2020

Same people.

Yup.

***

