John Cusack was attacked by the police and hit with pepper spray?

Couldn’t have happened to a nicer fellow.

Oh, settle down, we’re not saying he deserved it.

Ok, maybe a little.

Yeah yeah, this editor is a big meanie.

John Cusack attacked by police and ‘hit by pepper spray’ while filming Chicago protests https://t.co/LPgD4kfkO5 — The Independent (@Independent) May 31, 2020

From The Independent:

John Cusack has been attacked by Chicago police after filming protests and riots in the city. The Say Anything actor has been using social media to document the protests that have arisen in the city in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

‘Attacked.’

In the video of the incident, also posted by Cusack, a police officer can be heard shouting at Cusack to move, alongside sounds of metal hitting metal. “Alright, alright,” Cusack is heard replying. In a separate tweet, Cusack said he had also been “hit by pepper spray” during the protests.

Since Cusack has blocked like ALL of Twitter it wasn’t easy grabbing his tweets but we have our ways … ok, so it’s just looking at them with an incognito browser. You guys and your savvy social media know-how.

Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.

Ahhm here’s the audio pic.twitter.com/tfaOoVCw5v” — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

Or maybe, John, they were trying to keep the big old white guy with a camera on a bicycle from getting hurt?

It’s bad in Chicago – brother – people are enraged – now anarchy and looting widespread-

I guess America is getting great again real fast — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

ORANGE MAN BAD.

Pepper spray – is out – no tear gas that I’ve seen personally out here @studentactivism: Reporter teargassed while holding his press pass up, Chicago. https://t.co/xuWwEq258O” — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

He’s such a rebel.

Stop laughing.

***

