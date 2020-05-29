While many on the Left are doing what they always do and blaming Trump for what’s happening in Minneapolis (which isn’t unique, they blame the man for everything), Van Jones had a very different take.

One plenty of folks on the so-called Left will probably not appreciate.

Watch:

CNN’s Van Jones on threats to blacks: “It is not the racist white person who is in the KKK that we have to worry about. It is the white liberal Hillary Clinton supporter walking her dog in Central Park … she weaponized race like she had been trained by the Aryan nation” pic.twitter.com/g1gp3k7aFt — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 29, 2020

She would tell everyone she doesn’t see race, she gives to charities …

No, she was trained by the Democrat party to always amplify the righteousness of any conflict by making it about race. — Wraith Writer (@wraithwrites) May 29, 2020

I don't know what's more lit this morning – Twitter or Minneapolis — MrJoe29 (@SRAPhilly) May 29, 2020

The ones always preaching usually are the worst offenders. — Just Some Guy (@JohnyTwoTimes13) May 29, 2020

Van Jones said this?…wow…just wow — GJO'Brien (@GJOBrien) May 29, 2020

You would be hard pressed to even find a "KKK member" in the US today. Even SPLC says thee are less than 10,000. The biggest racists are those who practice the "Bigotry of Low Expectations" mostly white Progressive/Leftists — RALPH KERN (Vetus reprobi simus) (@7wolfman_kern) May 29, 2020

And it sounds like Van Jones himself agrees.

Some of the nastiest racism we see comes from the Left and their soft racism of low expectations.

profound and accurate — Unvetted Veteran (@BAC360) May 29, 2020

