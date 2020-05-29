Boy oh boy, the people Twitter chooses to verify tell us everything we need to know about that leftist, progressive dumpster fire of a platform. Not only is Olivia Gatwood (who we’ve never heard of, ever) verified, but her tweet encouraging violence and destruction is somehow not a violation.

And they wonder why the feds are starting to intervene?

Look at this:

burn it down. fuck property. fuck cops. — olivia gatwood (@oliviagatwood) May 29, 2020

The irony of someone who likely complains about privilege having so much privilege.

Clueless about the devastation to people whose property is actually destroyed.

Where’s the warning Twitter? Oh yeah, I forgot. Liberals have no rules on here. https://t.co/kkUHDsBKyZ — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 29, 2020

Privilege.

You’re not a member of Mensa, are you? Just guessing. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) May 29, 2020

You even look stupid — Colleges Ruin Kids (@RuinKids) May 29, 2020

How nice it’s not your neighborhood right? — V Lone Warrior (@TMIWITW) May 29, 2020

Nice privilege you got there pronoun. 👍🏻 — Klane 🇺🇸2nd Amendment 🇺🇸 (@KagKlane) May 29, 2020

Live gif of @oliviagatwood the self proclaimed white savior pic.twitter.com/TKEFywoZhE — zdc (@zacharidc) May 29, 2020

But she’s down with the struggle and stuff.

How is this not glorifying violence? — Norvell Bowden (@fsuglommer) May 29, 2020

Ya’ think?

How has this not been taken down by @TwitterSafety at this point? — Allen (@Allen_Masked) May 29, 2020

Because Twitter bias is very real.

Twitter has no problem with this open call to violence. — Thomas the Owl 🍺 (@Thomas_IL_) May 29, 2020

In their little minds, it is the ‘right’ call to violence.

***

