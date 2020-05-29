Since Twitter is super careful about making sure they flag tweets promoting violence surely they flagged this winner from the queen of awful herself, Hillary Clinton.

The president of the United States is calling for violence against American citizens. That is so wrong. We need honest reckoning and reconciliation. If you haven’t already joined the work to replace him in November, start now. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 29, 2020

Hrm, nope.

No flag.

What does she think a reckoning is?

Sooo… Trump is wrong, but the people who are burning their city to the ground, looting, and destroying all property in their way are fine in your book? Thank God you'll never be President. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 29, 2020

Good ol’ Hillary, always showing us her true colors once again.

Sooo… according to Hillary Clinton, the non-violent armed protestors in Michigan who caused no damage were "terrorists." But people literally destroying and looting Minneapolis is "honest reckoning and reconciliation." …got it. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 29, 2020

No one has ever accused her of not being a disgusting, horrible harpy.

"We need honest reckoning and reconciliation." is Hillsry Clinton calling for violence. Disgusting. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 29, 2020

Reported for blatant lies and straight up buffoonery. 🖕🙄 — AG (@ag_texas) May 29, 2020

Accurate reason for reporting.

I'm starting to get your Benghazi strategy. — Beccarific (@SavannahDoc412) May 29, 2020

Right?

A week ago you called peaceful protesters in Michigan "domestic terrorists" stfu https://t.co/pwuUzpanrQ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 29, 2020

As a refresher …

Armed men storming a legislature to disrupt its democratic proceedings is domestic terrorism. It cannot be tolerated.https://t.co/NcCFgA5COE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 15, 2020

Yeah, the armed men who didn’t break any laws are the domestic terrorists.

Run with that, Hillary.

***

