Richard Grenell came out SWINGING at both Jack and Twitter over their blatant bias in going after the president while leaving far nastier and grosser tweets on their platform. Like for example, the tweets sent by Khamenei?

Brutal stuff:

For months I’ve called on @Jack & @Twitter to remove this Islamic radical from this platform. And nothing has been done. He denies his people the right to be on twitter while Jack allows him to spew homophobia, antisemitism, sexism and violence. https://t.co/JRb2OEBiA4 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 29, 2020

Imagine being ok with Khamenei’s tweets while going after the President of the United States’ tweets.

That’s Twitter and Jack, right there.

To be fair, Jack is probably scared of Khamenei. It’s sort of like how the Left always picks on Christians because they know a Christian isn’t likely to hurt them. Other religions, not quite as safe to attack and tear down. Ahem.

. @jack allows the promotion of violence on twitter. https://t.co/5TJ9f5TYGG — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 29, 2020

But Trump said mail-in ballots can lead to FRAUD!

Which they can and have.

ELEVENTY!!!

Iran's Supreme Leader @Khamenei_ir promotes conspiracy theories, evokes horrendous #Antisemitic tropes and has used the platform to openly call for the destruction of #Israel. Ambassador @RichardGrenell is right. @Twitter should remove Khamenei from this platform. https://t.co/7cQFAiKE8x — Jack Rosen (@JackRosenNYC) May 29, 2020

They absolutely should.

But they won’t.

Last week: Iran’s Khamenei LITERALLY tweeted for the arming of the West Bank & “The Final Solution” in Israel & @Jack did? NOTHING! His standards = nonsense. Sure looks like he just wants to put his thumb on the scale of the presidential election Where’s @twitter’s board? — Rev. Johnnie Moore ن (@JohnnieM) May 29, 2020

Jack does NOTHING … unless it’s Trump and then he gets his panties all sorts of wadded up.

And now he’s on the Feds’ radar.

Way to go, Jacky.

