Shocker, Tom Nichols wrote another self-righteous annoying piece trashing Trump and his supporters.

Gosh, that’s so unexpected from him.

Oh, wait.

Donald Trump – a vain, cowardly, lying, vulgar, jabbering blowhard – is not a real "man" your father and grandfather would have respected. Nor should any man, but as I write in @TheAtlantic: especially not the ones who claim to support him the most.https://t.co/xRdplS9czc — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 25, 2020

From The Atlantic:

Donald Trump is unmanly because he has never chosen to become a man. He has weathered few trials that create an adult of any kind. He is, instead, working-class America’s dysfunctional son, and his supporters, male and female alike, have become the worried parent explaining what a good boy he is to terrorized teachers even while he continues to set fires in the hallway right outside. I think that working men, the kind raised as I was, know what kind of “man” Trump is. And still, the gratification they get from seeing Trump enrage the rest of the country is enough to earn their indulgence. I doubt, however, that Trump gives them the same consideration. Perhaps Howard Stern, of all people, said it best: “The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most. The people who are voting for Trump for the most part … He’d be disgusted by them.” The tragedy is that they are not disgusted by him in return.

Note, we tried to read this whole thing so you didn’t have to but WOW, it’s so boring and full of bloviating nonsense that even we couldn’t make it through. Tom clearly thinks a lot of himself and hates Trump, that’s basically the takeaway.

Yawn, right?

We’re not looking for a father figure in our president, you ignorant blow hard. — Sarah Johnson (@SarahJohnsonPR) May 25, 2020

The Atlantic in a nutshell – hiring a guy with large boobs to write about manliness. — El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) May 25, 2020

Trump is not my Daddy

Nor are you, Nichols Trump is a #PugilisticPOTUS who fights for America's interests

And, for now, that's what America wants Snakes can come in a well-dressed & well-mannered form#CrossfireHurricane pic.twitter.com/n5aIfnUArT — HeisenbergHattie (@HBergHattie) May 25, 2020

"vain, cowardly, lying, vulgar, jabbering blowhard" You hate him like you hate the mirror. — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 25, 2020

You writing about “real men” is like…

(I’ve been sitting here for 15 minutes and cannot think of anything that equates) — Davis (@GIass_Onion) May 25, 2020

The most unmanly president. pic.twitter.com/A9vTlVPjdA — John Roberts OWNS YOU (@JohnHRobertsJr) May 25, 2020

If there’s one thing I don’t want to hear you being judgmental about is someone else’s manliness. You’re almost as much of a man boobed blowhard as Trump. In fact, you’re pretty much Trump without the rich father. — Tom Chamberlain (@ChamberlainDr) May 25, 2020

Ouch.

But not inaccurate.

