Kirsten Powers shared ‘some news’ on Twitter:

SOME NEWS: I signed a contract with @ConvergentBooks (@CrownPublishing) to write a book about the need for more grace in our toxic culture (starting with me). Just started writing and I won't lie — this is hard. P.S. Grace does *not* mean staying silent in the face of injustice. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) May 4, 2020

A book deal on the need for more ‘grace’ in our toxic culture and not staying silent in the face of injustice.

K.

Thinking we know why she deleted all of her anti-Kavanaugh tweets. And gosh, is it just us or does the topic of her book and even the premise sound SUPER familiar? Hrm.

It's amazing how some injustice doesn't require your silence, yet gets it all the same. Well, at least until it's no longer useful. — Alex Furlong (@RoombaWithAView) May 4, 2020

Amazing indeed.

Why did you delete your tweets from the Kavanaugh hearings? — 🍀O’Dhonnabhain🦉 (@ODhonnabhain) May 4, 2020

Pretty sure the book deal is why BUT we could be wrong.

The word of the day is “irony” boys and girls — jsparker3 (@jsparker31) May 5, 2020

So every time you hear the word ‘irony’ we fully expect you to make a bunch of noise today.

Heh.

Does grace include deleting your tweets about Kavanaugh then lying about your stance on “believe all women” by calling it “believe women”? — Scottie (@scott_e716) May 4, 2020

Apparently, if you’re Kirsten Powers, it does.

Hopefully grace at least means no longer popping off like a partisan hack? — American Snarker (@americansnarker) May 4, 2020

It means deleting old tweets… gracefully. Not that you care and not that it matters but I’m really disappointed with you. — 🗣 (@totter777) May 5, 2020

Hoooooo boy this is rich — ChsNative (@ChasNative) May 4, 2020

Huh, as we said above, the whole topic of Kirsten’s book seems really familiar … it’s driving this editor nuts.

OH, that’s right.

Dana Loesch literally just wrote a similar book with nearly an identical premise.

Hmmm #GraceCanceled by @DLoesch literally just came out a couple months ago and has gotten rave reviews… Her whole premise was how hard the book was to write. https://t.co/6LQUTOxTGP — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) May 4, 2020

When someone shows you who they are, believe them.

We see you, Kirsten.

***

