Kirsten Powers shared ‘some news’ on Twitter:

A book deal on the need for more ‘grace’ in our toxic culture and not staying silent in the face of injustice.

K.

Thinking we know why she deleted all of her anti-Kavanaugh tweets. And gosh, is it just us or does the topic of her book and even the premise sound SUPER familiar? Hrm.

Amazing indeed.

Pretty sure the book deal is why BUT we could be wrong.

So every time you hear the word ‘irony’ we fully expect you to make a bunch of noise today.

Heh.

Apparently, if you’re Kirsten Powers, it does.

Huh, as we said above, the whole topic of Kirsten’s book seems really familiar … it’s driving this editor nuts.

OH, that’s right.

Dana Loesch literally just wrote a similar book with nearly an identical premise.

When someone shows you who they are, believe them.

We see you, Kirsten.

