Alyssa Farah was sharing information about Trump’s earliest actions with COVID-19 which is a fair talking point since so many people who disagree with the president have claimed time and time again he did not act quickly enough.

Jonah Goldberg asked what we think was a pretty snide question but hey, he could have just been curious.

Sure.

Alyssa was more than happy to fill him in with a receipt-filled thread.

Trending

But you know, Trump was just golfing or something.

Gosh, it seems like there was a lot going on in February.

Who knew?

But wait, there’s more!

More warnings.

Shew, that’s a lot!

Trump was BUSY in February.

Heh.

Thinking Jonah got more receipts than he asked for.

***

Related:

Hello 9-1-1? We’d like to report a murder: David Harsanyi LEVELS Dan Rather for lecturing Trump on the ‘1 rule of American politics’

Shot/Chaser ALERT! CNN analyst Joe Lockhart’s tweet shaming GOP over Kavanaugh bites him RIGHT on his hypocritical a*s

‘More like Dems ABORTED it’: Molly Jong-Fast accusing the Right of trying to kill #MeToo movement goes OH so very wrong

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alyssa FarahCOVIDJonah GoldbergtimelineTrump