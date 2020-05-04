Alyssa Farah was sharing information about Trump’s earliest actions with COVID-19 which is a fair talking point since so many people who disagree with the president have claimed time and time again he did not act quickly enough.

An indisputable fact of @realDonaldTrump’s coronavirus response: he stopped travel from China early, was harshly criticized for it, but in doing so saved countless lives. He acted quickly & early & Americans are alive today because of it. 🇺🇸 — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) May 4, 2020

Jonah Goldberg asked what we think was a pretty snide question but hey, he could have just been curious.

Sure.

What did he do in February after he bought us a little time to prepare? I've yet to get a good answer for this. https://t.co/9DlnrjZI53 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) May 4, 2020

Alyssa was more than happy to fill him in with a receipt-filled thread.

Glad you asked, @JonahDispatch. Thread:

Feb 2: CDC expanded enhanced entry screening to 8 major airports Feb 4: FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the CDC diagnostic Feb 5: Trump Admin officials briefed lawmakers on the Federal Govt’s coronavirus response efforts. https://t.co/V8eAKqBQVT — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) May 4, 2020

But you know, Trump was just golfing or something.

Feb 9: The Coronavirus Task Force briefed governors from across the country at the NGA Meeting. Feb 11: HHS expanded coordination with Janssen Research & Development on the creation of coronavirus vaccine — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) May 4, 2020

Feb 14: CDC announced their ongoing work with 5 labs to perform community-based influenza surveillance and study the spread of coronavirus. Feb 18: HHS announced it has engaged Sanofi Pasteur in order to develop a coronavirus vaccine and treatments for coronavirus infections. — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) May 4, 2020

Gosh, it seems like there was a lot going on in February.

Who knew?

Feb 24: The Admin requested $2.5 billion from Congress to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. Feb 25: HHS Sec Azar testified before the Senate HELP committee on the Admin’s coronavirus response efforts. Feb 26: Pres Trump announced VP would lead coronavirus response. — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) May 4, 2020

But wait, there’s more!

Feb 29: FDA began to allow labs to develop & utilize coronavirus testing kits during the application & review process. Feb 29: The Admin issued travel warnings for parts of South Korea & Italy. — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) May 4, 2020

More warnings.

Feb 29: Pres Trump issued a proclamation expanding entry restrictions on individuals who had visited Iran in the last 14 days. — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) May 4, 2020

And finally – the Trump Admin, via @fema – conducted 100 project Airbridge flights expediting 1 BILLION pieces of PPE across the nation. — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) May 4, 2020

Shew, that’s a lot!

Trump was BUSY in February.

Heh.

Thinking Jonah got more receipts than he asked for.

