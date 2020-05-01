Some days, Twitter is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

Then other days, it’s a Hell site that sucks out your very will to live.

We suppose that’s what keeps people coming back, the peaks and valleys.

Or maybe that’s just this editor.

Luckily, today it’s the gift thing, especially with this doozy of a Joe Biden tweet from February:

Let me be clear: Mayor Bloomberg should release folks from their non-disclosure agreements. This is about transparency. The American people deserve to know the truth. pic.twitter.com/IdRmpGpumm — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 21, 2020

We’re sorta shocked the Biden people haven’t memory-holed this one.

He was pretty clear, for Joe. He said it’s about transparency, and that the American people deserve to know the truth. So it would make sense for Joe to unseal those records at the University of Delaware if he was being honest.

Being honest.

We crack ourselves up.

So you’ll release your records on #TaraReade? — The Magus (@asaganich) May 1, 2020

You don’t say? — Amy Stephens (@owen_smommy) May 1, 2020

Right?

Ummmm… — Michael Rice 🍻 (@MikeRice74) May 1, 2020

So, if a woman accuses a man of inappropriate sexual actions towards her, that man should be nailed for it and not pay for it to go away? — Karl (@BMW_e38forever) May 1, 2020

Sounds like you should release your files. — Pretty Lieb (@prettylieb) May 1, 2020

Right?

If Joe believes in transparency and honesty he absolutely should.

*but we’re not holding our breath*

