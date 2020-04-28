Welp, we broke our promise, folks. WE’RE SORRY. To be fair, we absolutely intended to make sure our readers got to read about our favorite parody account, Sean Spicier, every week during this lockdown. Sadly, last week his timeline seemed sparse and honestly, this editor was truly concerned for ‘him’. You see, writing about the account for as long as we have, many of us almost feel like we know this person, like a good friend if you will.

We missed him as much as you did.

Luckily, his timeline is almost back to normal this week so we can uphold our end of the deal and share some of the best ‘owns’ you’ll see on Twitter.

Enjoy.

You sound jealous…Win an election and your side can kill some too pic.twitter.com/aPSypoao9I — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 23, 2020

Hey, it’s not Sean’s fault Stacey Abrams thinks she’s the governor.

Don’t blame me when you’re coughing up lung chunks pic.twitter.com/Fi67XCSIG9 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 25, 2020

Remember when people were eating Tide Pods?

Even that seems like a smarter time than what we’re seeing right now.

🎵Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen, Nobody Knows My Sorrow🎵 pic.twitter.com/hZjtEKAwcr — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 24, 2020

It’s true.

I hear ya but you know how democrats are pic.twitter.com/NCGj8Yqh5J — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 25, 2020

Democrats, right?

Sheesh.

Hey, at least now that we have seen what Chinese propaganda looks like we know where they’re getting most of it.

We see what he did there.

Bunny … Politi Bunny.

Sorry, just always wanted to do that.

Watch how many times Bin Laden votes for Biden pic.twitter.com/l1hxupDnpp — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 27, 2020

Heh.

Hey, anything is possible, especially if Democrats get their mail-in election they so desperately want.

***

Related:

‘She believes everyone is beneath her’: Steve Krakauer SHREDS Soledad O’Brien and her flying monkeys just can’t DEAL

‘He’s DEAD Jim, dead!’ Rabid Governor Abbott-hating blue-check learns why you NEVER bring a knife to a gunfight with Texas

‘They aren’t EXCESS deaths’! Fact-filled thread takes ‘dashboard’ COVID death data reporting (aka panic porn) apart