Welp. The House just showed Americans how much they really care about them during this COVID crisis:

They will not come back next week?

And yet they’ll continue to get paid.

Classy.

Pradheep J. Shanker wrote a great thread on this:

Way to go, Nancy.

Trending

Hey, that expensive ice cream isn’t going to eat itself.

Who knew the gas station clerk was more essential than his or her Representative.

But their jobs are HAAAARD.

We’re so kidding.

That works.

‘Nuff said.

***

Related:

‘You sound JEALOUS’: Sean Spicier tweets about Stacey Abrams, Joe Biden, and ending the lockdown and WHOA NELLY

‘She believes everyone is beneath her’: Steve Krakauer SHREDS Soledad O’Brien and her flying monkeys just can’t DEAL

‘He’s DEAD Jim, dead!’ Rabid Governor Abbott-hating blue-check learns why you NEVER bring a knife to a gunfight with Texas

‘They aren’t EXCESS deaths’! Fact-filled thread takes ‘dashboard’ COVID death data reporting (aka panic porn) apart

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsNancy PelosiPradheep J. ShankerThe House