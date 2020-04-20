Good news! Conservative (ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha) blogger Jennifer Rubin was good enough to make a list of the governors she thinks we’re very very fortunate to have around right now. Too bad her list is filled with authoritarian butt nuggets who keep finding ways to oppress their citizens behind their shutdowns.

Look at this mess:

We are very, very fortunate to have governors like Inslee, Newsom, Pritzker, DeWine, Whitmer, Cuomo, Hogan, Murphy — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) April 19, 2020

Super conservative, Jenn.

The only crap governor missing is Northam.

And they are as conservative as you are. https://t.co/WwbqtXM0PY — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) April 20, 2020

At this point, they may be more conservative than even her but that’s not saying much.

Blow it out your ass, Jenn https://t.co/SIXYTG5tFF — Allen Ray 'Rona Ain't My Baby (@2CynicAl65) April 20, 2020

What he said.

Talk about poetic.

Hold these democrats accountable pic.twitter.com/rWkG8hlhmr — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) April 19, 2020

It’s like she picked out the worst of the worst for her list. Maybe she’s just trollin’.

Or maybe she’s just a troll.

pic.twitter.com/qHpFHA9EZ2 — Mike GIVE ME LIBERTY OR GIVE ME DEATH! 🇺🇸 (@mudflap54) April 20, 2020

So conservative. Much Republican. Cheering on openly fascist governors to own… nobody, because it doesn't harm Trump in the least. — Dan (@LawoftheGator) April 20, 2020

Anything to dunk on the orange man.

How r u so dumb — Stop The Nonsense (@theRealTort) April 20, 2020

If we try and explain that we’ll be here all day.

Whitmer? HA! In Michigan, you can't buy paint or plant seeds because it's dangerous, but in-person lottery tickets sales are okay. If you live in Michigan, you can't go to your vacation home, BUT out of state residents are allowed in to go to their vacation homes. Explain that? — Maul Of America (@MaulofAmerica) April 19, 2020

Cuomo? That is like saying the Captain of the Titanic did a great job. i want the guy who didn't have a disaster! — El Captain Crunch (@greenrotgut) April 20, 2020

Inslee is a stain. — dude ex machina (@donbFedUp) April 20, 2020

That’s the rumor.

… This could be the worst one pic.twitter.com/2vVgQ8f6jz — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 20, 2020

What nice little girls! Eating their spaghetti and meatballs!

Good grief.

