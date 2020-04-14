Georgia Democrat Rep. Vernon Jones has endorsed President Trump.

Oh, and did we mention he has endorsed Trump for being a transformative figure who has helped the black community?

Georgia democrat Rep. Vernon Jones endorsed President @realDonaldTrump. Jones views Trump as a transformative figure who has helped the black community.https://t.co/TW7VYOrevs — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 14, 2020

From AJC.com:

Long a polarizing figure in Georgia politics, Jones told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he views Trump as a transformative president whose policies have helped African American voters, military veterans and farmers. “It’s very simple to me. President Trump’s handling of the economy, his support for historically black colleges and his criminal justice initiatives drew me to endorse his campaign,” said Jones, who added that he had no immediate plans to switch parties. “There are a lot of African Americans who clearly see and appreciate he’s doing something that’s never been done before,” Jones said. “When you look at the unemployment rates among black Americans before the pandemic, they were at historic lows. That’s just a fact.”

This is not a Republican or Democrat thing, this is a Trump thing. And the DNC has not likely thought about how to deal with those who sorta #walkaway in November.

👀 That was unexpected. And will most likely cost him his political career. Ballsy move. I respect that. — Chumly Pieplate (@Chumly_Pieplate) April 14, 2020

Or maybe it will make his career.

Now, that takes a pair. Good for him. — Marc Breslin (@MarcBreslin1979) April 14, 2020

Mr. Jones is honest and correct! — David DeRay (@david_deray) April 14, 2020

Welcome to Rep. Vernon Jones!! 🇱🇷❤️ — Carol (@cdinicol) April 14, 2020

We’re gonna see more of this folks, especially if Trump gets this country back up and running while continuing to save lives.

