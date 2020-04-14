Full transparency, when this editor first started writing this piece on the #BidenHaikus Twitter trend it was all pretty damn funny … but looking through it now it’s just a bunch of really pissed off Bernie supporters writing horrible things about the Democrat’s pick to beat Trump.
We thought there would be more word salad and less ‘die Biden die,’ but we were wrong.
This makes it even more important to cover though because it shows a clear division on the Left that isn’t going away any time soon.
Good luck with that, DNC.
My memory’s weak
But I’d still like to be your
Plagiarist-in-Chief#BidenHaikushttps://t.co/ZlYQY5aXDz
— Steve Cox (@RealSteveCox) April 14, 2020
It’s always interesting when any sort of haiku trends because you find yourself counting syllables on your fingers.
Can't finish a thought
Mumbles incoherently
30330
— Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) April 14, 2020
Funny.
Why why why why why
Listen, Fat. Push-up contest.
Vote for someone else.#BidenHaikus
— Anomaly 🌹 🌻 (@spatial_anomaly) April 14, 2020
Sorta funny but sorta not.
Death to the party
Never Biden Never Trump
Burn it to the ground #Bidenhaikus
— Fiorella Isabel🌹🔥 (@Fiorella_im) April 14, 2020
Well damn, that’s not funny.
See what we mean?
GP I can't find my pants.
I am sniffing your hair, fat.
Vote Biden for prez.#BidenHaikus
— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 14, 2020
Ok, the notion that he can’t find his pants is sorta funny but yeah … yikes.
#BidenHaikus
Creepy hair sniffing
Incoherent babbling man
bleeding eyeball rage
— G (@TCC_Grouchy) April 14, 2020
We’re getting the sense that Biden isn’t really all that popular even with the Left.
Democrats sure can pick ’em.
"Where's Chuck… stand up Chuck!"
But Chuck would not… could not stand.
"What am I saying?"#BidenHaikus
— Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) April 14, 2020
Ok, that was funny.
The invisible hand
More blatant than usual
Bets on a dead horse#BidenHaikus
— 🌹Dvsharpie goes Green🌲🗡 (@Dvsharpie1) April 14, 2020
Sexual assault
Biden will be crushed by trump
Poor people dying.
— #AllThatWeLoveIsOnTheLine #NotMeUs (@CGoustin) April 13, 2020
Hey, we don't need you
Now fall in line and vote blue
Where are you going#BidenHaikus
— Haiku Sandwich Artist (@yeetkunedo) April 13, 2020
Sun sinks in red glow
Oligarchy prefers Joe
Yellow vests like flowrs#BidenHaikus
— Regular Person 🔥🌹🌻 (@dailyintel1) April 13, 2020
Whoa. That’s deep, man.
Deep.
***
