‘Oh good, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decided to share her vast expertise when it comes to pandemics’ … said literally no one, ever.

Seems she thinks she has figured out the real pre-existing condition for COVID in America:

The COVID data continues to expose the truth we‘ve long been warning about: inequality is America’s pre-existing condition. And it is lethal. https://t.co/p6MCzEYysr — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 10, 2020

You know the face you make when you’re not sure if the dog sitting under your chair as you work is farting or not? Yup, just made that face.

*sigh*

Maybe leave the whole pre-existing condition thing to people who know, AOC.

Yeah yeah yeah, we know what she’s trying to do here, she’s playing politics with the virus to push Medicare for All or some other stupid socialist garbage program but c’mon …

If only the Dem party hadn't filled the heads of certain demos that they had not chance because the system is rigged against them so they shouldn't even try to better their situation. Just vote for Democrats and eventually Big Daddy Gov will make everything better. — BearsBasketballMom (@BearsBasketbal1) April 10, 2020

‘The government is here to help’ may well be the scariest sentence ever written.

And what are some of the underlying factors of poverty? Marriage, family and education—all things that need to be encouraged and reformed but which a large swath of politicians ignore for race baiting. — Nate (on the) Stone (@nes_nathan) April 10, 2020

She’s been trying to convince the country COVID is racist for weeks so we’re not at all surprised that she went here.

Which party has run those 5 zip codes for the past 20 years? — (R) Mainer (@TurnMaineRed) April 10, 2020

Ooh, ooh, we know!

Is it that shocking to you that lower income families live in closer quarters than higher income families? Close quarters is how this disease is transmitted. Your socialistic views are not going to provide grander living spaces for lower income families. — The Original Straw Smuggler (@ethebuilder) April 10, 2020

Oh, shut up, bobblehead. Your mouth is twenty times the size of your intellect. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) April 10, 2020

Bobblehead.

Heh.

I’d argue that in those zip codes people are much more densely populated which would make it easier for the transmission. — ConservativeAgainstTrump (@jim1fagan) April 10, 2020

So not racism or inequality?

Gosh, we’re shocked.

Your Governor and Mayor allowed 3 million ppl a day to continue to ride underground incubators (and still does). NY’s problem is a also a failure of leadership — LGD! (@TomKeegsLGD) April 10, 2020

Oops.

Heck, she was telling people to go eat at Chinese restaurants because Trump made people racist and stuff for barring travel from China.

I guess they weren’t social distancing — Joshua Kessler (@JoshuaKessler1) April 10, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah, that’s it. Brilliant analysis. Always with the division. Never with a solution unless it communism. — Lee Spector, Ed.D. (@lspect01) April 10, 2020

Always about how they can use a crisis for their political gain.

Always.

***

