The Lincoln Project has endorsed Joe Biden for president.

Wait, they not only endorsed him but they were proud to endorse him.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry.

Ahem.

We are proud to endorse @JoeBiden for President. As America contends with unprecedented loss, we need a leader who can steady the ship, heal our common wounds, and lead us into our next national chapter. Joe Biden has the humanity, empathy and steadiness we need in a leader. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 8, 2020

Because nothing says you’re a conservative like endorsing a rich, old, progressive white dude who thinks he’s running for the Senate.

Byron York had this to say …

With Sanders out of picture, anti-Trump Republican group, Conway, Wilson, Schmidt, et al, endorses Joe Biden for president. 'Humanity, empathy and steadiness.' https://t.co/zvVs5xz36Z — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 9, 2020

Somehow we don’t think of George Conway or Rick Wilson when we see the words, ‘Humanity, empathy, and steadiness.’

Maybe that’s just us?

Democrats endorse their presidential candidate. — ReachOut&TouchSomeone (@MagicalCapers) April 9, 2020

*shrug*

We were super shocked.

Yup.

Super and totally shocked.

Talk about irrelevance. These people are the definition of it. — Barbara Matthews (@barbarapagem) April 9, 2020

Left out ‘corruption,’ ‘dementia.’ — Prof B has left the building (@BProfB) April 9, 2020

They spelled dementia wrong — Melanie Hathorne (@MariahTamaya) April 9, 2020

Big surprise there. Said no one. — Toby T (@Tobizoid) April 9, 2020

Serious question. Who listens to them ? Honestly. — KJE (@kevcol12) April 9, 2020

They left off corrupt. — Jane_Herriot (@jane_herriot) April 9, 2020

“Steadiness”…..oh dear. — Fawn Stoner (@fawnie14) April 9, 2020

Yeah … we don’t exactly think of Joe when we hear the word steadiness either.

Thinking they had their little tweet ready to go with ‘insert name here’ for whichever Democrats came out on top.

Because you know, principles and stuff.

***

