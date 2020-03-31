When we first started reading this tweet from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about how every year we sacrifice human lives we thought for just a moment she was talking about abortion. Then we read the rest of her tweet and realized she has no idea WTF she’s talking about.

We get it, Democrats never let a crisis go to waste but pushing Medicare for All NOW?

C’mon.

So since Medicaid, which is basically socialized medicine, doesn’t work we should push for more socialized medicine?

Huh?

Maybe we shouldn’t be too hard on AOC, it’s not like we ever really expect her to have any idea what the Hell she’s talking about.

She has no idea.

Ding ding ding.

Speaking of socialized medicine … Italy as well.

Fair.

Oof.

C for effort though, AOC.

Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCCOVID-19MedicAidmedicare for all