When we first started reading this tweet from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about how every year we sacrifice human lives we thought for just a moment she was talking about abortion. Then we read the rest of her tweet and realized she has no idea WTF she’s talking about.

We get it, Democrats never let a crisis go to waste but pushing Medicare for All NOW?

C’mon.

Every year we sacrifice human lives for the sake of our for-profit healthcare system, & next year is poised to get worse. What happens when your insurance becomes unaffordable, but you “make too much” for Medicaid? Millions go uninsured & underinsured. We need #MedicareforAll. https://t.co/xiBuQWgBx9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 31, 2020

So since Medicaid, which is basically socialized medicine, doesn’t work we should push for more socialized medicine?

Huh?

Maybe we shouldn’t be too hard on AOC, it’s not like we ever really expect her to have any idea what the Hell she’s talking about.

Stop standing on dead bodies to advance your political ideology. — MarchSadness (@RealappraiserSC) March 31, 2020

Almost every major insurance company has announced Coronavirus treatments, including hospital stays, are being waved entirely. What are you even talking about? — Phil, Doctor of Mystical Science (@philllosoraptor) March 31, 2020

She has no idea.

WTF I love AOC now pic.twitter.com/TQjHGk5lHh — The Great and Unmatched Wisdom of Nero (@GrowtheFKUP) March 31, 2020

You just gave the case for why insurance should be privatized. Good job! — whizbang2k (@whizbang2k) March 31, 2020

Ding ding ding.

Another scare tactic. — Black Stang. (@woody_61953) March 31, 2020

Speaking of socialized medicine … Italy as well.

The DNC just doesn’t care — #IBelieveTara🌹 (@mannysoloway) March 31, 2020

Fair.

Every year we sacrifice human lives and chalk it up to "choice." Don't pretend you care about human life if you support ideologies and institutions that allow this barbaric act to continue. — BigBuck86 (@DP21316899) March 31, 2020

Oof.

C for effort though, AOC.

***

