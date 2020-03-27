Have you guys noticed Democrats, the media, and the Left (same difference) pretending they weren’t absolutely disgusting and awful to George W. Bush to somehow pretend it’s Trump’s fault that they’re acting like constant raving frothy-mouthed rage monkeys these days? Like they weren’t disgusting before?

It’s incredibly disingenuous and horrible.

Like this crap from Senator Chris Murphy:

Back when decency mattered. https://t.co/mHt0rhCf0N — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 26, 2020

Hey Chris, remember when you guys compared him to Hitler?

Good times.

Oh, and then there’s this little nugget from 2015:

Was it decent to blame Bush for radicalizing terrorists?

Asking for a friend.

Decency = tearing up the President’s speech in which he honored many Americans??? — Thomas Scelfo (@TomScelfo) March 26, 2020

Tell that to your former self 15 years ago. Stop being so disingenuous. — Reuenthal_800 (@MAurelius161180) March 27, 2020

Seriously.

You guys called him Hitler back then. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) March 27, 2020

"Bush lied, people died" — Here comes Ordy Cottontail! (@OrdyPackard) March 27, 2020

LMFAO…. You people called him a NAZI, a terrorist, a war criminal, stupid, etc… Amazing how you think nobody has access to the past, YOUR past actions and words. No wonder your voters are the most ill informed, hate-filled, easily gullible people with college degrees. — 🍀O’Dhonnabhain🦉 (@ODhonnabhain) March 26, 2020

It’s like they don’t understand how social media or the internet works.

Surprise!

We’ll always be able to call you out for your lying, hypocritical, egotistical, bulls*it.

#Winning

